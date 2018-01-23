बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a674e8a4f1c1b88268b6309","slug":"bank-will-close-for-next-three-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092a\u091f\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0906\u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जल्दी से निपटा लें जरूरी काम, आगले तीन दिन बंद रहेंगे देशभर के सभी बैंक
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:46 PM IST
अगर आप बैंक के कोई काम निपटाने की सोच रहे हैं तो जल्दी से निपटा लें। तीन दिन बैंक बंद रहेंगे।
