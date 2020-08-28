शहर चुनें
Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun

दिल्ली तक पहुंची चैंपियन के विरोध की आग, भाजपा मुख्यालय पर 'आप' का हल्ला-बोल, तस्वीरें...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 06:34 PM IST
Aam aadmi party Protest Against bjp Mla pranav singh champion in delhi bjp office

- फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तराखंड में भाजपा के विधायक कुंवर प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन की पार्टी में वापसी के विरोध की आग दिल्ली तक पहुंच गई है। उत्तराखंड में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय पर जोरदार प्रदर्शन किया। 
bjp uttarakhand bjp bjp in uttarakhand aap aam aadmi party uttarakhand news pranav singh champion

