बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आधार कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए काम की खबर, पढ़ लें वरना भूल जाएं ये सात बड़े फायदे
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
aadhaar card linking seven big benefits
{"_id":"5a36707c4f1c1b6e468bb068","slug":"aadhaar-card-linking-seven-big-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 06:47 PM IST
आधार कार्ड रखने वालों के लिए यह खबर बड़े काम की है। जल्दी से पढ़ लें वरना ये छह बड़े फायदे भूल जाएं...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a401a4f1c1bca678c2a0d","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-poor-condition-on-main-tomb-of-jama-masjid-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u092e\u093e \u092e\u0938\u094d\u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3a47814f1c1b74698c2eaa","slug":"car-accident-in-aashiyana-lucknow-women-found-dead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094c \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091f\u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0915 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a36768b4f1c1baf678c21ab","slug":"aadhaar-three-new-benificial-informations","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u094b \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a30e18c4f1c1bc9678c185d","slug":"aadhaar-linking-with-mobile-must-for-these-facilities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a34e5244f1c1baf678c1e7d","slug":"rbi-and-uidai-new-rule-for-bank-account-holders-about-aadhaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!