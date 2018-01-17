Download App
टाफी लेने जा रही थी 4 साल की मासूम, युवक ने राेक क‌िया ये हाल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:22 AM IST
4 year old girl raped in uttar pradesh
यूपी के उरई में एक युवक ने 4 साल की बच्ची काे अपनी हवस का श‌िकार बना डाला। दुष्कर्म के बाद युवक खून से लथपथ बच्ची काे झड़‌ियाें में छाेड़कर भाग न‌िकला। मासूम की चीखने की अावाज सुनकर वहां से गुजर रहे एक युवक ने पुल‌िस काे घटना की सूचना दी। 
 
