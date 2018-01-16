Download App
पार्थिव पटेल की कीपिंग से नाराज गावस्कर बोले- धोनी को नहीं लेना था टेस्ट से संन्यास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 11:41 PM IST
पूर्व महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर का मानना है कि टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी को इतनी जल्दी संन्यास नहीं लेना चाहिए था। एमएस धोनी ने 2014 में टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया था। इसके बाद से विकेटकीपिंग की जिम्मेदारी ऋद्धिमान साहा के कंधों पर रही है। हालांकि, साहा मौजूदा दक्षिण अफ्रीकी दौरे पर चोटिल हो गए और उनकी जगह पार्थिव पटेल को मौका मिला है।
