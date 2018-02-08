अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   shivam mavi considers hardik pandya as his competitor from team india

शिवम मावी बोले- हार्दिक पांड्या से है मेरी टक्कर, IPL को लेकर भी दिया बड़ा बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 06:17 PM IST
shivam mavi considers hardik pandya as his competitor from team india
1 of 5
भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम के खिलाड़ी पिछले सप्ताह न्यूजीलैंड में आईसीसी अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के बाद सुर्खियों की जान बने हुए हैं। गेंद से स्टार परफॉर्मर रहे 19 वर्षीय शिवम मावी ने अपने प्रदर्शन से क्रिकेट पंडितों को काफी प्रभावित किया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shivam mavi hardik pandya team india ipl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

noida welcomed shivam mavi after getting victory in world cup under-19
Delhi NCR

अंडर-19 विश्वकप जीत के बाद नोएडा पहुंचते ही मावी ने छुए गुरू के पांव, मां ने उतारी आरती

8 फरवरी 2018

under-19 cricket team player Kamalesh nagarkoti story
Dehradun

कभी इस खिलाड़ी को क्रिकेट के लिए पड़ती थी डांट, आज लाडले की जीत पर भावुक दादी जानिए क्या बोलीं

4 फरवरी 2018

mohammad azharuddin celebrating his 55th birthday

B'day Spl: स्टाइल नहीं मजबूरी के कारण मैदान पर हमेशा कॉलर ऊपर रखते थे अजहरुद्दीन

8 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa virat kohli creates these five records in cape town odi
Cricket News

INDvSA: 34वां शतक लगाते ही विराट कोहली ने तोड़ डाले यह 5 बड़े रिकॉर्ड

8 फरवरी 2018

these five players are hero of team india in third odi against south africa
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के ये रहे 5 हीरो, बुमराह ने निभाई अहम भूमिका

8 फरवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

south africa called five wrist spinners for batting practice before third odi
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के स्पिनर्स का तीसरे वन-डे में नहीं चलेगा जादू, दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने की विशेष तैयारी

7 फरवरी 2018

anil kumble takes ten wickets against pakistan on this day
Cricket News

जवागल श्रीनाथ के कारण अनिल कुंबले ने आज ही के दिन रचा था इतिहास

7 फरवरी 2018

glenn mcgrath expects england to be favorites for icc world cup 2019
Cricket News

हो गई भविष्यवाणी, इस पूर्व महान गेंदबाज ने बताया कौन सी टीम होगी 2019 वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन

5 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa third odi predicted xi at cape town
Cricket News

INDvSA: इन 11 खिलाडियों के दम पर जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने उतरेगी विराट 'ब्रिगेड'

7 फरवरी 2018

virat kohli needs someone who can make him a better leader says ray jennings
Cricket News

विराट कोहली की कप्तानी से खुश नहीं कोच, अब कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

6 फरवरी 2018

five best comments of virat kohli which cought on stump mic
Cricket News

स्टंप माइक में कैद हुए विराट कोहली के 5 सबसे ज्यादा विवादित कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

Jhulan Goswami becomes first woman cricketer to score over 1000 runs and take 150 wickets
Cricket News

झूलन ने रचा इतिहास, अपने नाम दर्ज किया खास रिकॉर्ड

6 फरवरी 2018

sachin Tendulkar calls Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the most dependable player in the side
Cricket News

जानिए, सचिन ने टीम इंडिया के किस खिलाड़ी को बताया सबसे भरोसेमंद, कभी खुद हुए थे शून्य पर आउट

5 फरवरी 2018

rahul dravid groove on bhangra by forcing of indian under19 cricket team players
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन टीम के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने किया 'भांगड़ा', इस खिलाड़ी का रखा दिल

6 फरवरी 2018

ms dhoni failed to pick up kuldeep yadav googly in first odi
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी ने जिस गेंदबाज को दिया गुरुमंत्र, उलझ गए उसी की गुगली में

4 फरवरी 2018

yuvraj singhs tips helps Shubman Gill for World Cup Success
Cricket News

युवराज सिंह के कारण ICC U19 WC का प्लेयर ऑफ द टूर्नामेंट बना यह क्रिकेटर

6 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi durban 5 heroes including virat kohli and ajinkya rahane
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर ऐतिहासिक जीत के रहे ये '5 हीरो'

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi durban team india breaks many records
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया की किंग्समीड में ऐतिहासिक जीत, बना रिकॉर्ड्स का पहाड़

2 फरवरी 2018

india vs south africa first odi virat kohli says first match win is important
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली ने किया खुलासा, शतक का अनोखा जश्न मनाने की क्या थी वजह

2 फरवरी 2018

ravichandran ashwin will make use of leg spin in ipl
Cricket News

IPL के लिए अश्विन ने तैयार किया नया हथियार, इस तरीके से बल्लेबाजों का उतारेंगे बुखार

6 फरवरी 2018

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first spinner to take a 5-for against proteas in South Africa 
Cricket News

INDvSA: चहल ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को मामूली स्कोर पर समेटा, हिल गई रिकार्ड्स बुक

4 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.