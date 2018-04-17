शहर चुनें

VIDEO: KXIP की मालकिन पर फैंस ने किए भद्दे कमेंट, फिर गुस्साई प्रिटी ने...

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 01:07 PM IST
preity zinta
1 of 6
आईपीएल-11 में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने मोहाली में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स को हराकर सीजन में अपना दूसरा मुकाबला जीता। इस मैच में अपनी टीम का हौसला बढ़ाने किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटी भी मैच देखने स्टेडियम में पहुंची थीं।
preity zinta kings eleven punjab csk ms dhoni

