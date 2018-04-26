शहर चुनें

धोनी की तारीफ कर ट्रोल हुईं पाक की महिला एंकर, गुस्साए फैंस बोले: 'बस बेबी बहुत हुए जूते पॉलिश'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 26 Apr 2018 02:16 PM IST
पीएसएल (पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग) की महिला एंकर जैनब अब्बास सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट फैंस ने एक ट्वीट के चलते उनकी जमकर फजीहत निकाली है। यह ट्वीट आईपीएल में चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी से जुड़ा है।
ms dhoni ipl 2018 chennai superkings psl

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
एमएस धोनी
