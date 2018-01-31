अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   ipl 2018 dwayne bravo says chennai super kings is the best team

ड्वेन ब्रावो की दो साल बाद हुई IPL में वापसी, इस फ्रैंचाइजी को लेकर दिया यह बड़ा बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 11:00 AM IST
ipl 2018 dwayne bravo says chennai super kings is the best team
1 of 5
आईपीएल सीजन 11 के लिए खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी हो चुकी है। इस सीजन में कई खिलाड़ियों पर फ्रैंचाइजियों ने जमकर रुपये लुटाए, तो कई खिलाड़ियों को खाली हाथ घर लौटना पड़ा। वहीं, कई खिलाड़ियों को पुरानी टीम में वापसी करने का मौका मिला, तो कई अपनी पुरानी टीम से विछड़ गए। दरअसल, वेस्टइंडीज के स्टार क्रिकेटर ड्वेन ब्रावो की अपनी पुरानी टीम में वापसी हुई है, जिसके बाद उन्होंने बड़ा बयान दिया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dwayne bravo ipl 2018 chennai super kings ipl auction ipl auction 2o18 चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ड्वेन ब्रावो आईपीएल

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Under 19 world cup semi final kamlesh nagarkoti brilliant performance
Dehradun

गोली की रफ्तार जैसी है इस क्रिकेटर की गेंदबाजी, पाक को पटखनी देकर जीता सबका दिल

31 जनवरी 2018

u19 world cup, Shubman Gill auctioned by kolkata knight riders
Chandigarh

मिल गया एक और 'विराट कोहली', किंग खान ने बना दिया करोड़पति, जानिए कौन

31 जनवरी 2018

Indian Premier League 2018 Barinder Sran auctioned by Kings XI Punjab
Chandigarh

डेब्यू मैच में खतरनाक रिकॉर्ड बनाया, अब प्रिटी जिंटा ने बना दिया करोड़पति, जानें कौन?

31 जनवरी 2018

Indian Premier League 2018 Shubman Gill auctioned by kolkata knight riders
Chandigarh

IPL: किंग खान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बना दिया करोड़पति, विराट कोहली भी हैं कायल

31 जनवरी 2018

i never lost my confidence and work hard says suresh raina
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया में वापसी करने वाले सुरेश रैना बोले- सिर्फ इस मौके का फायदा उठाना था

30 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli said virendra sehwag has gone mad in ipl 2018 auction
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बोले, 'पागल हो गए हैं वीरेंद्र सहवाग'

29 जनवरी 2018

More in Cricket News

top ten expensive players in ipl season 11
Cricket News

ये हैं आईपीएल के 10 सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, जिन्होंने खाली कर दी फ्रैंचाइजियों की तिजोरी

29 जनवरी 2018

top eleven unsold players of ipl 2018
Cricket News

IPL में बोलती थी इन 11 खिलाड़ियों की तूती, अब फ्रैंचाइजी का उठ गया विश्वास

30 जनवरी 2018

ipl 2018 all team squad
Cricket News

IPL 2018: जानिए 8 टीमों का पूरा स्क्वाड, कौन सी फ्रैंचाइजी है सबसे दमदार?

28 जनवरी 2018

these player could become captain in ipl 2018 season 11

IPL: इन खिलाड़ियों को सौंपी जा सकती है टीम की कमान, सभी हैं एक से बढ़कर एक खिलाड़ी

29 जनवरी 2018

ipl2018 auction mohammad siraj is sold to 2.5 crore and aryaman birla sold to 30 lakh
Cricket News

IPL: खरबपति बिजनेसमैन का बेटा बिका 30 लाख में, ऑटो रिक्शा ड्राइवर के बेटे की लगी 2.6 करोड़ की बोली

28 जनवरी 2018

IPL2018 Auction Krishnappa Gowtham is sold to 6.20 crore Rajasthan Royals
Cricket News

IPL: इस 'गुमनाम' खिलाड़ी की राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने लगाई 6 करोड़ की बोली, जानिए कौन

28 जनवरी 2018

michael holding says i would not play jasprit bumrah in england
Cricket News

इस दिग्गज ने कहा- जसप्रीत बुमराह टेस्ट टीम के लायक नहीं, इंग्लैंड दौरे से करना चाहिए बाहर

30 जनवरी 2018

these five players will not participate in t-20 series against south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टेस्ट में बेस्ट ये पांच खिलाड़ी नहीं हैं टी-20 के लिए फिट

29 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni is brilliant as a cricketer i learn alot says ankit sharma
Cricket News

IPL: राजस्थान रॉयल्स का ऑलराउंडर है एमएस धोनी का दीवाना, कही ये बड़ी बात

30 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli playing with royal challengers banglore from eleven years

IPL इतिहास का एकमात्र खिलाड़ी, जो 11 साल रहा एक फ्रैंचाइजी के लिए इमानदार

29 जनवरी 2018

labour son Manzoor Dar sold by Kings eleven Punjab in ipl auction
Cricket News

IPL: कश्मीर के मजदूर का बेटा हो गया मालामाल, भीम से की जाती है तुलना

28 जनवरी 2018

Jhanvi Mehta happy to sold Chris Lynn for Kolkata Knight Riders
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: जानिए कौन है यह लड़की जो तैयार कर रही है KKR की टीम

28 जनवरी 2018

dinesh karthik became first player who used as a substitute wicketkeeper in cricket history
Cricket News

दिनेश कार्तिक ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में रचा इतिहास, यह कारनामा करने वाले बने पहले विकेटकीपर

28 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018 Auction Jaydev Unadkat become highest paid Indian bowler in the history
Cricket News

IPL 2018 Auction: जयदेव उनाडकट इस वजह से बने आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे भारतीय गेंदबाज

28 जनवरी 2018

ipl most expensive player in all seasons

IPL इतिहास के महंगे खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट, सबसे मोटी रकम इस खिलाड़ी के हाथ आई

27 जनवरी 2018

Virat Kohli Moves Ahead Of Brian Lara in All Time ICC Test Player Ranking
Cricket News

विराट कोहली ने ऑल टाइम रैंकिंग में महान लारा को पीछे छोड़ा, गावस्कर के करीब पहुंचे

28 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.