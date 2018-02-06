अपना शहर चुनें

INDvSA: इन 11 खिलाडियों के दम पर जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने उतरेगी विराट 'ब्रिगेड'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 04:40 PM IST
टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच बुधवार को 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज का तीसरा मुकाबला केपटाउन में खेला जाएगा। कप्तान विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व में टीम इंडिया की निगाहें इस जीत के साथ है हैट्रिक बनाने पर होगी। इससे पहले टीम इंडिया ने प्रोटियाज टीम के खिलाफ सीरीज में 2-0 बढ़त बना ली है। आइये जानते हैं कि कप्तान विराट के नेतृत्व में टीम इंडिया किन 11 खिलाड़ियों के दम पर केपटाउन में जीत की हैट्रिक लगाने उतर सकती हैः
