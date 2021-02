जिस पिच को अंग्रेज बता रहे थे 'बीच', उसी पर अश्विन ने शतक जड़कर दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Well played, just a terrific knock that was on a tough spinning surface ! India have now made 614 runs with one wicket in hand https://t.co/vWWcNGrX49 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 15, 2021