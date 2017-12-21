बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अपने संन्यास को लेकर ये क्या बोल गए गौतम गंभीर, फैंस को नहीं आएगा पसंद
Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:58 AM IST
टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज
गौतम गंभीर
ने नेशनल टीम में वापसी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि वो नेशनल टीम में आने की उम्मीद को नहीं छोड़ी है। उनका मानना है कि वह अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर
टीम इंडिया
में जरूर वापस आयेंगे।
