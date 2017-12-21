Download App
अपने संन्यास को लेकर ये क्या बोल गए गौतम गंभीर, फैंस को नहीं आएगा पसंद

+बाद में पढ़ें

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:58 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir Says Still Motivated to Perform, No Mood to Call it Quits

टीम इंडिया से बाहर चल रहे सलामी बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने नेशनल टीम में वापसी को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि वो नेशनल टीम में आने की उम्मीद को नहीं छोड़ी है। उनका मानना है कि वह अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर टीम इंडिया में जरूर वापस आयेंगे।

