बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयपुर इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में आने से इसलिए डर रहे विदेशी फिल्म निर्माता, जानें
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 09:41 AM IST
देशी-विदेशी पर्यटकों के लिए दुनिया के पसंदीदा स्थानों में से एक है राजस्थान। नववर्ष सेलिब्रेशन के लिए हाल ही में राजस्थान के अलग-अलग शहरों में लाखों की संख्या में पर्यटकों का जमावड़ा लगा था। लेकिन अब एक ई-मेल राजस्थान सरकार की नींद उड़ाने वाला साबित हो रहा है। दरअसल जयपुर में होने वाले इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल में सम्मलित होने से विदेशी फिल्म निर्माता डर गए। अपने इस डर के कारण और नहीं आने की सूचना वे फिल्म फेस्टिवल के आयोजकों को ई-मेल से दे रहे है। जिसने आयोजको की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a504c0b4f1c1bd2178b5415","slug":"rajasthan-hollywood-filmmaker-not-interested-for-jaipur-film-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0921\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940\u200b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.