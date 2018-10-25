शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: छात्रों के पथराव से कुलसचिव का टूटा दांत, सुरक्षा गार्डों ने भी दिखाई दबंगई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 10:28 PM IST
पथराव करते छात्र।
आगरा के डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर विश्वविद्यालय में किए गए छात्रों के पथराव में अधिकारी और कर्मचारी घायल हो गए। इनममें कुलसचिव, चीफ प्रॉक्टर, शिक्षणेत्तर कर्मचारी संघ के अध्यक्ष व एक सुरक्षा गार्ड शामिल हैं। इनका निजी नर्सिंग होम में उपचार कराया गया।

बवाल शुरू होने के समय कुलसचिव केएन सिंह खंदारी परिसर में प्रेसवार्ता में थे। वह पालीवाल पार्क पहुंचे तो छात्रों ने उन्हें घेर लिया। सूचना पर पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। पुलिस के सामने ही छात्रों और अधिकारियों में नोंकझोंक होने लगी।
कुलसचिव का दांत टूट गया।
छात्र को पीटते सुरक्षाकर्मी।
छात्र को पीटते सुरक्षाकर्मी।
पथराव से घायल विश्वविद्यालय अधिकारी।
