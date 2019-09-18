शहर चुनें

जज्बाः रियो में चोट के बाद बिस्तर पर रहीं, फिर दो गोल्ड जीतकर रचा इतिहास, दोबारा ओलंपिक में खेलेगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 01:01 PM IST
विनेश फोगाट
1 of 6
विनेश फोगाट - फोटो : social Media
जुनून हो तो इस बहादुर बेटी जैसा, रियो ओलंपिक में चोट लगने के बाद करीब डेढ़ साल बिस्तर पर रही। फिर शानदार वापसी करते हुए दो गोल्ड जीतकर इतिहास रचा और अब वो फिर ओलंपिक में खेलेगी, जानिए कौन...

 
vinesh phogat indian wrestler tokyo olympic 2020
विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट - फोटो : social Media
विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
विनेश फोगाट
विनेश फोगाट
