जज्बाः रियो में चोट के बाद बिस्तर पर रहीं, फिर दो गोल्ड जीतकर रचा इतिहास, दोबारा ओलंपिक में खेलेगी

{"_id":"5d81db658ebc3e93cf656d67","slug":"indian-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-qualified-for-tokyo-olympic-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0903 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनेश फोगाट
- फोटो : social Media