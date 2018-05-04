शहर चुनें

Walmart की हुई Flipkart, 15 अरब डॉलर में बेची 75 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 05:43 PM IST
Flipkart approves $15 billion for Walmart deal
1 of 5
फ्लिपकार्ट ने वालमार्ट के साथ 15 अरब डॉलर की डील को अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है। इससे वालमार्ट को फ्लिपकार्ट के 75 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी मिल जाएगी। डील के तहत कंपनी का वैल्यूएशन लगभग 20 अरब डॉलर तय किया गया है।
