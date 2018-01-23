बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शख्स ने आलू-प्याज से चलाकर दिखाया पंखा, वीडियो देख दुनिया रह गई हैरान
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 03:22 PM IST
क्या आलू प्याज से पंखा चल सकता है..? क्या आलू से बल्ब जल सकता है..? आलू-प्याज का इस्तेमाल खाने के अलावा बिजली पैदा करने में भी हो सकता है, यह दावा अपने आप में हैरान कर देने वाला है। जी हां, इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही एक वीडियो में आलू-प्याज से पंखा चलाने का दावा किया जा रहा है।
