1 करोड़ रुपए से भी ज्यादा कीमत की नेल पेंट, दुनियाभर में अब तक 25 लोग बने इसके खरीददार
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 07:11 PM IST
आज तक आपने कितनी महंगी नेल पॉलिश के बारे में सुना है..? आप कहेंगे पांच हजार, दस हजार या फिर एक लाख। लेकिन आज हम आपको दुनिया की सबसे महंगी नेल पेंट के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं।
