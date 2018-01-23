बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a67311c4f1c1ba1268b6011","slug":"seven-year-old-delivery-boy-work-take-attention-of-the-whole-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"7 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
7 साल की उम्र में यह बच्चा करने लगा ऐसा काम, खींच लिया पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 07:20 PM IST
इन दिनों चीन के एक 7 साल के बच्चे ने पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींच लिया है। हर कोई इसके काम को लेकर चर्चा कर रहा है। दरअसल, इतनी सी उम्र में इस बच्चे ने ऐसा काम कर दिखाया है, जिसे कोई बड़ी उम्र का इंसान ही अंजाम दे सकता है।
