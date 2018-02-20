शहर चुनें

होली पर निभाई जाती है ये अजीबोगरीब परंपरा, यहां से जाती है बहन-बेटियों के लिए रोटी

फिचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 11:23 AM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश में होली की अनोखी परंपराएं हैं। मंडी जिले के सुकेत इलाके में होली पर बहन-बेटियों को रोटी मायके से भेजी जाती है। बहन-बेटियों को होली के दिन मायके के बांटा (रोटी) का खास इंतजार रहता है। मायका पक्ष से होली पर बहन-बेटी के घर किसी एक जाना जरूरी होता है। 
 
