शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Weird Stories ›   Only Naked people can entre in maharaja bhupinder singh palace

इस महाराजा के 'खास' महल में केवल बिना कपड़ों के मिलती थी एंट्री, जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

फीचर टीम, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 02 Oct 2018 12:13 PM IST
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiyala
1 of 9
पुराने जमाने में क्या-क्या नहीं होता था.., अब इन राजा साहब को ही ले लीजिए जो खास अपनी रंगीनमिजाजी के लिए ही जाने जाते थे। इनके चर्चे हैं कि ये अपने महल में लोगों को बिना कपड़ों के ही एंट्री देते थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
patiala maharaja bhupinder singh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bobbi Jo Fat Model
Weird Stories

तस्वीरें: नहीं देखी होगी 200 किलो वजनी मॉडल, अपने फिगर के दम पर कर रही करोड़ों में कमाई

1 अक्टूबर 2018

Successful People PhobiaSuccessful People Phobia
Weird Stories

कामयाब और काबिल लोगों के मन में होते हैं ये अजीबो-गरीब डर, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

2 अक्टूबर 2018

facebook and whatsapp
Weird Stories

व्हाट्सएप पर बात करने से रोक लगाती थी पत्नी, पति ने उठाया ऐसा कदम तबाह हो गई जिंदगी

1 अक्टूबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

यहां विषधारी सांपों का फैला ऐसा आतंक, हरकदम पर लोगों को नजर आने लगती है मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

छिपे हुए कैमरे से कैसे बच सकते हैं आप, नहीं जानते होंगे ये बात

30 सितंबर 2018

snake bite
Weird Stories

पत्नी को सांप ने काटा तो गाय के गोबर से ढक दिया पूरा शरीर, फिर हुआ ऐसा हाल, आप सोच भी नहीं सकते

1 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Weird Stories

aa
Weird Stories

हैरतअंगेज! दोस्त की बीवी से करने लगा ऐसी मांग, पवित्र रिश्ते को किया कलंकित

29 सितंबर 2018

aa
Weird Stories

नहीं खरीद पाएंगे चॉकलेट, वजह जानकर कहीं सटक न जाए आपका दिमाग

1 अक्टूबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

यह लड़की साथ लेकर घूमती हैं अपने शरीर का ऐसा अंग, देखते ही दिमाग रह जाता है सन्न

29 सितंबर 2018

baby
Weird Stories

दिल्ली के अस्पताल में जन्मा विचित्र बच्चा, लाल आखें और पूरा तन सफेद, तस्वीरें विचलित कर सकती हैं

26 सितंबर 2018

r
Weird Stories

महिलाओं की शर्ट के बटन से जुड़ा ऐसा राज, जानने के बाद चकरा जाएगा सिर

30 सितंबर 2018

coin
Weird Stories

पार्क में चल रहा था पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम, खुदाई में मिला कुछ ऐसा चमक उठी किस्मत

29 सितंबर 2018

महारानी एलिजाबेथ
Weird Stories

ब्रिटेन की महारानी के घर निकली है नौकरी, सुविधाओं के बारे में जानेंगे तो आप भी कर देंगे आवेदन

28 सितंबर 2018

jail
Weird Stories

अपनी ही गर्लफ्रेंड की बेटी के साथ किया ऐसा काम, कोर्ट ने सुनाई 160 साल की अजीबोगरीब सजा

30 सितंबर 2018

Carlos Duarte
Weird Stories

प्रिंट आउट के लिए नहीं थे पैसे, हाथ से लिखा पूरा बायोडेटा, अब हो रही नौकरी की बरसात

28 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Weird Stories

छोटा पैग बनाया तो पार्टनर के साथ किया ऐसा कुछ, तबाह हो गई जिंदगी

28 सितंबर 2018

w
Weird Stories

जीप की छत पर महिला को शहरभर घुमाती रही पुलिस, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

28 सितंबर 2018

note
Weird Stories

आखिर देश क्यों कराते हैं दूसरे देश में नोटों की छपाई, वजह है चौंकाने वाली

28 सितंबर 2018

beer pipeline
Weird Stories

Video: बीयर के शौकीन इस शख्स ने घर में करवाया ऐसा जुगाड़, नल खोलते ही निकलता है 'नशीला पानी'

26 सितंबर 2018

dd
Weird Stories

इंसानों के शरीर में दूसरा मस्तिष्क भी होता है, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

28 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

पीने के बाद कुछ लोग गिर क्यों जाते हैं, जानकर भन्ना जाएगा आपका सिर

25 सितंबर 2018

Isha Ambani
Weird Stories

ईशा अंबानी की सगाई: पूरे शहर में हुई आतिशबाजी और फूलों की बरसात, फोटो और वीडियोज जीत लेंगे दिल

23 सितंबर 2018

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiyala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Patiala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.