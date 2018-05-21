शहर चुनें

देखकर इसका ढंग, पुलिस भी रह गई दंग, हाथ में आया क्या...'नंगा चोर', घटना चौंकाने वाली है

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 01:46 PM IST
naked thief
1 of 6
इस नंगे चोर की स्टोरी जानकर आपको भी ताज्जुब होगा। जी हां, इसे नंगा चोर इसलिए कहा जा रहा है क्योंकि इसका चोरी करने स्टाइल ही कुछ ऐसा है। जब यह चोर पुलिस की पकड़ में आया तो उसे ऐसे ही हाल में पाया गया जिसे देखकर पुलिस भी चौंक पड़ी। आप सोच रहे होंगे कि इस शख्स के ऐसा करने के पीछे क्या वजह रही होगी..? 
 
kerala thiruvananthapuram shocking story

