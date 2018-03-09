बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
ये कैसी मां, 18 माह की बेटी को दे रही थी 'जहर', बात से पर्दा उठा तो हिल गई दुनिया
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 05:31 PM IST
इस घटना को पढ़कर तो कोई भी कहेगा। क्या घोर कलयुग आ गया है। दरअसल, एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसमें एक मां ही अपनी बच्ची की जान लेने पर तुल जाती है और फिर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"5aa26dd84f1c1b9d758b47f2","slug":"mother-feeding-excess-of-salt-to-her-baby-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902, 18 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 '\u091c\u0939\u0930', \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.