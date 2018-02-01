बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a72983a4f1c1b8a268b7aed","slug":"five-weird-experiment-of-indian-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u0917 ","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
दुनियाभर में मशहूर हैं भारतीय लोगों के ऐसे जुगाड़, देखकर आप भी रह जाएंगे दंग
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 03:40 PM IST
'जुगाड़' शब्द से हर कोई वाकिफ है। इसी जुगाड़ टेक्नोलॉजी से आप आसानी से कोई भी खाना बना सकते हैं। दरअसल, दुनियाभर में बहुत सारे क्रिएटिव लोग हैं। ऐसे ही कुछ भारतीय लोगों की करामात आज हम आपको पेश करने जा रहे हैं जिन्हें देखकर आप भी दंग रह जाएंगे।
खासकर भारत जुगाड़ के लिए बहुत ज्यादा मशहूर है। भारत का हर एक व्यक्ति जुगाड़ शब्द से परिचित हैं।
