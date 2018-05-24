बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुनिया की सबसे निराली घड़ी, समय बताने का ऐसा तरीका, देखकर दिमाग हो जाए सन्न
फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 24 May 2018 09:23 AM IST
आपमें से ज्यादातर घड़ी पहनते हैं। दुनियाभर में घड़ी की सुइयां बाईं से दाईं ओर चलकर समय बताती हैं, लेकिन आज हम आपको दिखाएंगे दुनिया की सबसे निराली घड़ी। जी हां, इसका समय बताने का तरीका सबसे अलग है। इसके बारे में जानकर आपको भी ताज्जुब होगा।
