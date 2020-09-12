शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   story of the attack on America by balloon bombs whose information was hidden for years

अमेरिका पर हुए गुब्बारे बम से हमले की कहानी, जिसकी सालों तक छुपाकर रखी गई जानकारी

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 12:24 PM IST
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
1 of 8
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बात द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध में जर्मनी के आत्मसमर्पण के तीन दिन पहले की है, यानी 5 मई 1945 की, जब अमेरिका के ओरेगॉन राज्य के ब्लाए शहर में छह लोगों की मौत की खबर आई। हादसे से वक्त मौजूद चश्मदीदों से मिली जानकारी के आधार पर स्थानीय मीडिया में जो खबरें आईं उनमें कहा गया कि मरने वालों के ऊपर बारूद से भरे बड़े-बड़े गुब्बारे फूट गए हैं जिसक कारण उनकी तुरंत मौत हो गई।

मामले की जांच सेना ने अपने हाथों में ले ली। लेकिन उस वक्त उन्हें इस बात का अंदाजा नहीं था कि ये गुब्बारे 6,000 फीट ऊपर उड़ने वाले हॉट एयर गुब्बारों के समूह का हिस्सा थे जिन्होंने आसमान से बारूद भरे थैले गिराए थे और जो अमेरिका पर हमले के लिए जापान के एक द्वीप से छोड़े गए थे। हाल के सालों में युद्ध ने इन हथियारों से अवशेष अलास्का और उत्तर-पश्चिमी मेक्सिको के समुद्रतटीय इलाकों में मिले हैं। साल 2001 के 11 सितंबर तक गुब्बारों का ये हमला अमेरिकी सरजमीन पर आखिरी हमला था।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
balloon bomb balloon bomb attacks on north america america balloon bomb story of america balloon bomb

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

9/11 वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर पर हमला
Bizarre News

9/11 वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर पर हमला: अमेरिकी इतिहास का वो काला दिन, तबाही का मंजर देख आज भी दहल जाता है लोगों का दिल

12 सितंबर 2020

मालदीव
Bizarre News

भारत का वो खूबसूरत पड़ोसी देश, जो तेजी से होता जा रहा है छोटा

12 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Zee5 movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
मोनोवी, नेब्रास्का
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो अनोखा गांव, जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक महिला, बड़ी रोचक है इसके पीछे की कहानी

11 सितंबर 2020

दुर्लभ टीपॉट
Bizarre News

लॉकडाउन में इस शख्स की पलटी किस्मत, घर की सफाई में मिला लाखों रुपये का दुर्लभ टीपॉट

11 सितंबर 2020

श्राद्ध पक्ष में हरिद्वार के पावन तट पर कराएं पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
Shradh Puja

श्राद्ध पक्ष में हरिद्वार के पावन तट पर कराएं पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
दुनिया का सबसे छोटा द्वीपीय देश
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो सबसे छोटा द्वीपीय देश, जिसकी रोचक बातें जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

11 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो अनोखा नाइट क्लब, जहां संस्कृत गीतों पर थिरकते हैं लोग

10 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब गांव
Bizarre News

वो पांच अनोखे गांव, जो अजीबोगरीब कारणों से हैं दुनियाभर में मशहूर

8 सितंबर 2020

एक्ट ऑफ गॉड
Bizarre News

आखिर क्या होता है 'एक्ट ऑफ गॉड', जानिए कब और कैसे होता है लागू?

8 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
Zee5 movie review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
समुद्री पक्षी
Bizarre News

समुद्री डाकुओं पर नजर रखेगा ये जीव, मछली चोरी रोकने में प्रशासन को पहुंचाएगा मदद

8 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

आखिर भारत का ये गांव क्यों कहलाता है दामादों का गांव?

8 सितंबर 2020

श्राद्ध पक्ष में हरिद्वार के पावन तट पर कराएं पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
Shradh Puja

श्राद्ध पक्ष में हरिद्वार के पावन तट पर कराएं पूजन, होंगी सभी इच्छाएं पूर्ण
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो देश, जहां 30 सेकेंड से ज्यादा लेट नहीं होती ट्रेन, जानिए और भी रोचक बातें

8 सितंबर 2020

पनामा नहर
Bizarre News

दुनिया की वो विशाल नहर, जिसे पार करने में जहाजों को लगता है 10 घंटे का समय

7 सितंबर 2020

समुद्री घास
Bizarre News

वो समुद्री घास, जो भविष्य में खाना और ईंधन दोनों में आ सकती है काम

7 सितंबर 2020

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा ड्रग माफिया
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो सबसे बड़ा ड्रग माफिया, जिसके पैसों में लग जाती थी दीमक

7 सितंबर 2020

Blue whale
Bizarre News

सिडनी में समुद्र तट के पास कैमरे में कैद हुई ब्लू व्हेल, 100 साल में केवल तीसरी बार हुआ ऐसा

6 सितंबर 2020

ब्लैक होल्स में टक्कर
Bizarre News

जब एक झटके में निकली आठ सूरजों की ऊर्जा, अंतरिक्ष में हुई थी ये हैरान करने वाली घटना

6 सितंबर 2020

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी शराब
Bizarre News

दुनिया की वो महंगी शराब, जिसके एक बोतल की कीमत में आ सकती है कई महंगी कार

5 सितंबर 2020

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Bizarre News

महज 27 साल की उम्र में हजारों फ्लैट्स के मालिक बन गए थे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, प्रॉपर्टी जान हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

5 सितंबर 2020

Lehe Ledu Wildlife Zoo
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो अनोखा चिड़ियाघर, जहां खुलेआम घूमते हैं जानवर, इंसान हो जाते हैं पिंजरे में बंद

5 सितंबर 2020

दुनिया की अजीबोगरीब जगहें
Bizarre News

खतरों से भरे इन अजीबोगरीब जगहों पर भी रहते हैं लोग, जानकर आपको नहीं होगा यकीन!

4 सितंबर 2020

भारत की पहली एसी बोगी वाली ट्रेन
Bizarre News

भारत की पहली एसी बोगी वाली ट्रेन, जिसमें यात्रियों को गर्मी से बचाने के लिए लगाई जाती थीं बर्फ की सिल्लियां

4 सितंबर 2020

दुबई कैमल हॉस्पिटल
Bizarre News

दुनिया का वो अनोखा अस्पताल, जहां होता है सिर्फ ऊंटों का इलाज

4 सितंबर 2020

गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
गुब्बारा बम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited