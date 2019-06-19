शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bizarre News ›   Hprobocop petroling at huntington park provide additional surveillance

इस देश में रोबोट करता है पुलिस का काम, सुरक्षा के साथ-साथ करता है हर मदद

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 12:51 PM IST
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
1 of 5
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
आज के समय में गैर-कानूनी गतिविधियों को रोकने और समाज में उचित न्याय व्यवस्था को बनाने के लिए कई प्रयास किए जा रहें है। एक ऐसा ही प्रयास इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है। इसे हम विज्ञान का चत्मकार भी कह सकते हैंं कि रोबोट अब समाज के न्याय व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए भी काम करेगा। ऐसा ही एक रोबोकॉप(रोबोट पुलिस) मंगलवार को अमेरिका की सड़कों पर तैनात नजर आया, इस रोबोट को एचपी रोबोकाॅप नाम दिया गया है। अंतरिक्ष कैप्सूल की आकार का यह रोबोट पूरी तरह स्वचलित होगा और सड़कों पर अपनी पैनी नजर रखेगा। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Bizarre News in Hindi related to Weird News - Bizarre, Strange Stories, Odd and funny stories in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Bizarre and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

sandeep shahi head constable rap song apna time aayega viral on social media
Bizarre News

ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी ने सड़क सुरक्षा के लिए गाया गाना, 'तेरा टाइम आएगा'

19 जून 2019

chennai student ride on bus during bus day celeberation video viral
Bizarre News

बस की छत पर कर रहे थे सफर, अचानक लगा ब्रेक फिर हुआ ये दर्दनाक हादसा, वीडियो वायरल

18 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Bizarre News

जब 7 साल के छोटे भाई पर तेंदुए ने किया हमला तो बड़े भाई ने उठा लिया पत्थर और फिर...

18 जून 2019

magician chanchal lahiri disappears in hooghly river
Bizarre News

इस खतरनाक स्टंट को दिखाने के लिए पानी में उतरा जादूगर फिर हुआ ये भयानक हादसा

18 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
farmer invented machine in mengaluru to climb on a tree
Bizarre News

पेड़ पर चढ़ने के लिए इस किसान ने तैयार की ऐसी मशीन, पल भर में कर सकते हैं चढ़ाई

18 जून 2019

wildlife photographer simon dell made village for rats
Bizarre News

वाइल्डलाइफ फोटोग्राफर ने चूहों के लिए तैयार कर दिया गांव, नहीं होगा यकीन

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bizarre News

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

आखिर एक लीटर में कितना माइलेज देता है हवाई जहाज? नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए

16 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Bizarre News

कसरत करते वक्त लड़की के शरीर से निकलने लगता है खून, डॉक्टर भी हैरान

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
purple wave in switzerland women burn innerware during protest
Bizarre News

28 साल बाद इस देश में सड़क पर उतरी महिलाएं, जला दिए अंतःवस्त्र

16 जून 2019

जरिथ सोफिया यसीन, मलयेशियाई गायिका
Bizarre News

महिला ने कुत्ता समझकर पाल लिया ऐसा जानवर, जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो डर गए लोग

15 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
ट्रेन अ लास न्यूब्स, अर्जेंटीना
Bizarre News

दुनिया के सात सबसे खतरनाक रेल मार्ग, जहां अटक जाती हैं लोगों की सांसें, एक तो भारत में ही है

13 जून 2019

केटी रॉबिन्स और जेनिन पियरसन
Bizarre News

75 साल बाद फिर मिले 97 साल के प्रेमी और 92 साल की प्रेमिका, भावुक कर देगी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

14 जून 2019

अश्वत्थामा
Bizarre News

क्या आज भी धरती पर भटक रहे हैं महाभारत के अश्वत्थामा? हैरान करने वाले हैं ये रहस्य

16 जून 2019

अदालत में पेश हुई गाय
Bizarre News

जब अदालत में पेश हुई गाय, फिर जज ने सुनाया फैसला, हैरान कर देगा पूरा मामला

16 जून 2019

अंतिम संस्कार की अजीबोगरीब परंपराएं
Bizarre News

अंतिम संस्कार की ये अजीबोगरीब परंपराएं होश उड़ा देंगी आपके, यहां तो गिद्धों को खिला दिया जाता है शव

14 जून 2019

दुनिया की सबसे महंगी जींस
Bizarre News

ये है दुनिया की सबसे महंगी जींस, कीमत इतनी जितने में खरीद सकते हैं 10 आलीशान फ्लैट

13 जून 2019

ट्री ऑफ 40
Bizarre News

यहां एक ही पेड़ पर लगते हैं 40 तरह के फल! यकीन करना मुश्किल लेकिन है हकीकत

12 जून 2019

story of 700 years old spa in jeruselam
Bizarre News

फिर 'जिंदा' हुआ यरुशलम का 700 साल पुराना स्पा

17 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

ये रेस्टोरेंट लोगों को मुफ्त में खिला रहा है पिज्जा, बस करना होगा छोटा सा काम

15 जून 2019

लड़की के पेट में निकलीं बबल टी बॉल्स
Bizarre News

14 साल की लड़की के पेट में हो रहा था भयानक दर्द, सीटी स्कैन में पता चली चौंका देने वाली सच्चाई

12 जून 2019

know about why animals kill her child
Bizarre News

इन वजहों से अपने बच्चों को मार देते हैं जानवर

16 जून 2019

अजीबोगरीब जीव
Bizarre News

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे अजीबोगरीब जीव, जिन्हें देखकर सोच में पड़ जाते हैं लोग

13 जून 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
hprobocop
hprobocop - फोटो : @HPRoboCop
hprobocop
hprobocop - फोटो : @@HPRoboCop
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
robot in kerala
robot in kerala - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

लोकसभा में नजर आया रामदास आठवले का अनूठा अंदाज, सांसदों ने जमकर लगाए ठहाके

लोकसभा में रामदास आठवले का एक अलग ही अंदाज देखने को मिला। आठवले के भाषण के दौरान सांसदों ने जमकर ठहाके लगाए। अपने अनूठे अंदाज में उन्होने ओम बिड़ला को बधाई दी।

19 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:44

राहुल गांधी ने मीडियाकर्मियों को खिलाए लड्डू, प्रधानमंत्री ने भी दी बधाई

19 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 5:31

भाबी जी घर पर हैं: अनीता जी ने लगाई तिवारी जी को डांट, जानिए क्या है कारण

19 जून 2019

ओम बिड़ला 2:22

अनुभव पर युवा जोश की जीत, ओम बिड़ला बने लोकसभा के नए स्पीकर

19 जून 2019

सदन 6:17

सांसदों का शपथ ग्रहण : कभी जय श्रीराम और राधे-राधे के नारे तो कभी लगे जय मीम, अल्लाह-हू-अकबर के नारे

19 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.