दो चेहरों वाली बिल्ली, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें हो रही वायरल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 05:15 PM IST
नए साल के मौके पर दो चेहरों वाली बिल्ली इन्टरनेट की स्टार बन रही हैं। प्रकृति के इस अनोखे अवतार को देखकर सब हैरान हैं। यहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक दो चेहरों वाली अनोखी बिल्ली ने जन्म लिया है। इस बिल्ली के दो मुंह, तीन आंखे और दो नाक हैं।
