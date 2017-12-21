Download App
रात में और भी खतरनाक हो जाता है ये जीव, अजीबोगरीब आवाजों और संकेतों में करता है बात

amarujala.com, Presented by: राजेश सैनी

Updated Thu, 21 Dec 2017 12:46 PM IST
Do you know that hyena becomes more dangerous in the night

हाएना यानी लकड़बग्घा सवाना (उष्णकटिबंधीय घास के मैदानों), उप-रेगिस्तान, अफ्रीका व एशिया के जंगलों में पाया जाता है। यह चार प्रकार का होता है, धब्बेदार, भूरा, धारीदार और कीटभक्षी। 

 

