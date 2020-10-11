शहर चुनें
Bihar ›   Sushil Kumar Modi says election brand value of Lalu Prasad is zero

लालू का चुनावी ब्रांड वैल्यू जीरो : सुशील कुमार मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 07:23 PM IST
सुशील कुमार मोदी
1 of 1
सुशील कुमार मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
बिहार के उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी का कहना है कि आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में लालू प्रसाद यादव का ब्रांड वैल्यू शून्य के बराबर है। उन्होंने कहा कि लालू जेल में रहें या बाहर, उनका चुनावी ब्रांड वैल्यू जीरो है। 
bihar bihar election bihar assembly election 2020 sushil kumar modi lalu prasad yadav election

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सुशील कुमार मोदी
सुशील कुमार मोदी - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
