शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Bihar ›   Nitish Kumar says that we worked for every group of society in Bihar

हमने समाज के हर तबके का उत्थान किया : नीतीश कुमार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना, Updated Wed, 14 Oct 2020 09:12 PM IST
नीतीश कुमार
1 of 1
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चुनाव को लेकर मतदाताओं को आकर्षित करने का काम आज-कल बिहार का हर नेता कर रहा है। इसी क्रम में बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि हमारी सरकार ने समाज के हर तबके का विकास किया है। किसी की उपेक्षा नहीं की है, सबका उत्थान किया है। 
अगली फोटो गैलरी देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack NDA/NA-1 2021: इन टिप्स की मदद से 2nd पेपर में पाएं 600 में से 550 अंक
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar election bihar election news bihar election 2020 nitish kumar election in bihar bihar assembly election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सपा नेता की संपत्तियां कुर्क की गईं
Hardoi

हरदोई: सपा नेता की 4.6 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्तियां कुर्क, गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत हुई कार्रवाई

14 अक्टूबर 2020

lord buddha
Gorakhpur

यहां बुलेट प्रूफ दरवाजे के अंदर रखी है भगवान बुद्ध की अस्थियां, तस्वीरों में देखें मंदिर की सुंदरता

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitakareview

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के साथ पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ब्रह्माशंकर त्रिपाठी।
Deoria

जानिए कैसे शुरू हुआ था इस पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री का राजनीतिक सफर, पांच बार रह चुके हैं विधायक

14 अक्टूबर 2020

आईएएस अनुज मलिक। (File)
Gorakhpur

इस महिला आईएएस की गाड़ी पर हुआ था पथराव, अपने काम के दम पर जीता लोगों का दिल

14 अक्टूबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कोई विशेष दोष ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कोई विशेष दोष ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
गंदगी देख सांसद ने खुद लगाया झाड़ू।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: शूटिंग के दौरान दिखी गंदगी तो खुद झाड़ू लगाने लगे सांसद रवि किशन, दे डाली ये नसीहत

14 अक्टूबर 2020

तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

नियोजित शिक्षकों को समान काम के बदले देंगे समान वेतन : तेजस्वी

14 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Mussoorie Car Accident News: Five Friends Car Fell into Ditch during Return from George Everest, Two dies, Photos
Dehradun

मसूरी घूमने निकले थे पांच दोस्त, लौटते वक्त हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा, मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सेवानिवृत्त फौजी अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी संगीता का फाइल फोटो
Agra

महिला को जलाकर मारने का मामला: पूर्व सैनिक ने मांगा एक करोड़ मुआवजा, अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर अंतिम संस्कार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitakareview

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
model town hit and run case
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिट एंड रन केस में बड़ा खुलासा, नाबालिग कार ड्राइवर ने ली थी दो बहनों की जान, पीड़ित पिता बोले- मेरी बेटियां...

14 अक्टूबर 2020

वाराणसी दुर्गा पूजा।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: दुर्गा पूजा पर प्रशासन की नई गाइडलाइन, इन जगहों पर पंडाल लगाने की अनुमति नहीं

14 अक्टूबर 2020

क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कोई विशेष दोष ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
Kundali

क्या आपकी कुंडली में है कोई विशेष दोष ? बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें
हाजी इकबाल के घर पर ईडी का छापाॉ
Meerut

ईडी का छापा... बसपा पूर्व एमएलसी के मकान में कई घंटे चली पूछताछ, खुलेंगे बड़े राज, तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी और वीर साहू
Chandigarh

सपना चौधरी के पति वीर साहू समेत 70 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, पत्नी और बेटे पर छिड़ा विवाद

14 अक्टूबर 2020

Woman changed his statement in Sexual harassment case of Swami Chinmayanand.
Lucknow

चिन्मयानंद मामले में बयान से मुकरने वाली पीड़िता ने कही ये बातें, जानें- पहले दिए गए बयान से कितना अंतर है

14 अक्टूबर 2020

चिन्मयानंद केस
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद केसः दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगाने से लेकर पीड़िता के मुकरने तक, पढ़ें कब क्या हुआ

14 अक्टूबर 2020

dehradun news: encroachment removing campaign second day in dehradun some businessman against some removing self
Dehradun

देहरादून : पलटन बाजार में कुछ व्यापारियों ने किया अभियान का विरोध तो कुछ खुद ही हटाने लगे अतिक्रमण, तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

घटनास्थल और मृतक बहनों की फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कार की जोरदार टक्कर से हवा में 10 फीट उछलकर सड़क पर गिरीं दो बहनें, मची चीख-पुकार

14 अक्टूबर 2020

अस्पताल में भर्ती छात्र
Meerut

इकलौते बेटे की हालत देख बदहवास हुई मां, पिता भी नहीं रोक पा रहे आंसू, ये है पूरा मामला

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सजावटी सामानों से सजी दुकानें
Lucknow

इस साल चीनी गणेश-लक्ष्मी मूर्तियों का एकाधिकार खत्म, स्वदेशी माल की बहार, तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

सिनेमा हॉल की सफाई करते सफाईकर्मी
Delhi NCR

हरियाणाः 206 दिन बाद कल से खुलेंगे सिनेमा हॉल, इन फिल्मों से होगी शुरुआत, जान लें हर नियम

14 अक्टूबर 2020

नीरज की फाइल फोटो व गमगीन परिजन
Jalaun

शराबी पिता ने रस्सी से घोटा बेटी का गला, मां बोली- चुनरी डालनी थी, कफन क्यों डाल दिया, मंजर बयां करती तस्वीरें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

खुशी
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में आरोपी खुशी का पैनल से मनोवैज्ञानिक परीक्षण कराने की मांग

14 अक्टूबर 2020

uttarakhand news: army truck hit two car on rishikesh gangotri highway
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड : ऋषिकेश-गंगोत्री हाईवे पर सेना के ट्रक का नहीं लगे ब्रेक तो टकराईं दो कार, उड़े परखच्चे, तस्वीरों में देखें

14 अक्टूबर 2020

नीतीश कुमार
नीतीश कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited