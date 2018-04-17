बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad5bca14f1c1b54098b4f6a","slug":"bhushan-kumar-joins-hands-with-baahubali-prabhas-for-his-upcoming-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'बाहुबली' प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' से भूषण कुमार ने मिलाया हाथ, दर्शकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 03:08 PM IST
'बाहुबली' के नाम से दुनिया भर में पहचान बना चुके एक्टर प्रभास जल्द ही फिल्म 'साहो' में नजर आने वाले हैं और उनकी यह फिल्म पिछले काफी वक्त से सुर्खियों में हैं। खबर है कि टी सीरीज के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर भूषण कुमार ने ‘बाहुबली’ स्टार प्रभास की आने वाली फिल्म ‘साहो’ के लिए यूवी क्रिएशन्स के साथ हाथ मिलाया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad5bca14f1c1b54098b4f6a","slug":"bhushan-kumar-joins-hands-with-baahubali-prabhas-for-his-upcoming-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad5bca14f1c1b54098b4f6a","slug":"bhushan-kumar-joins-hands-with-baahubali-prabhas-for-his-upcoming-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad5bca14f1c1b54098b4f6a","slug":"bhushan-kumar-joins-hands-with-baahubali-prabhas-for-his-upcoming-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5ad5bca14f1c1b54098b4f6a","slug":"bhushan-kumar-joins-hands-with-baahubali-prabhas-for-his-upcoming-project","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" '\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.