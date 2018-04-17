शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Bhushan Kumar joins hands with Baahubali Prabhas for his upcoming project

'बाहुबली' प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' से भूषण कुमार ने मिलाया हाथ, दर्शकों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 17 Apr 2018 03:08 PM IST
prabhas
1 of 4
'बाहुबली' के नाम से दुनिया भर में पहचान बना चुके एक्टर प्रभास जल्द ही फिल्म 'साहो' में नजर आने वाले हैं और उनकी यह फिल्म पिछले काफी वक्त से सुर्खियों में हैं। खबर है कि टी सीरीज के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर भूषण कुमार ने ‘बाहुबली’ स्टार प्रभास की आने वाली फिल्म ‘साहो’ के लिए यूवी क्रिएशन्स के साथ हाथ मिलाया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
baahubali prabhas saaho

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

swara bhaskar
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस पर इस बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस के तेवर सबसे तल्ख, 5 दिन में दिए 5 आग उगलते बयान

17 अप्रैल 2018

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

क्या प्रेग्नेंट हैं इलियाना डिक्रूज? पति ने बाथ टब में एक्ट्रेस की तस्वीर से दिया इशारा

17 अप्रैल 2018

बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

साल भर पहले तक एक फिल्म के लिए तरस रहे थे बॉबी देओल, अब बोले- 'उस फरिश्ते ने दिलवाया काम'

17 अप्रैल 2018

aamir khan
Bollywood

'मुगल' में एक बड़ी शर्त पर काम करने को तैयार हुए आमिर, सलमान और अक्षय ठुकरा चुके थे फिल्म

17 अप्रैल 2018

Know About Bhojpuri Actress Fee in Film
Bollywood

बॉलीवुुड की हीरोइनों से कम नहीं हैं ये 10 भोजपुरी हीरोइनें, एक फिल्म की फीस आंखें खोल देगी

17 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

ऑडिशन के लिए बिग बॉस ने रख दी ऐसी शर्त, शुरू होती ही आसमान पर पहुंचेगी TRP

17 अप्रैल 2018

More in Bollywood

5 bollywood films superhit on box office 2018
Bollywood

2018 में ये 5 फिल्में रहीं सुपरहिट, किसी ने 300 करोड़ का आंकड़ा किया पार तो कोई बनीं हाईएस्ट ओपनर

17 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

शादी के बाद इस देश में शिफ्ट होने जा रहीं सोनम कपूर, करोड़ों की कीमत का खरीदा घर

17 अप्रैल 2018

vidya balan reveals her bedroom secrets while talking to karan johar in a show
Bollywood

करण जौहर के सामने विद्या बालन ने शेयर किए बेडरूम सीक्रेट्स, वाणी ने भी खोले राज

17 अप्रैल 2018

शिल्पा शेट्टी
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने फिल्मों से बनाई दूरी, नए शो में लड़कियां एक साथ तीन लोगों को करेंगी डेट

17 अप्रैल 2018

PRAKASH RAJ
Bollywood

स्वीमिंग पूल में पत्नी के साथ सामने आई प्रकाश राज की ऐसी तस्वीर, फैंस ने कर दिया ट्रोल

17 अप्रैल 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान में करीब 30 सालों बाद उठने जा रही डोली, जानिए सोनम की शादी से जुड़ी 5 रोचक बातें

17 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

'भारत' से पहले सलमान के साथ दो फिल्में रिजेक्ट कर चुकी हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, वजह भी चौंकाने वाली

17 अप्रैल 2018

Bollywood
Bollywood

इन 10 फिल्मों के पोस्टर देखकर शर्म से झुक जाएंगी आंखें, कर डाली अश्लीलता की सारी हदें पार

17 अप्रैल 2018

Esha Deol
Bollywood

दो बार शादी कर चुकीं ईशा देओल फिर बनीं दुल्हन, हाथों में वरमाला लिए आईं नजर, वजह जान लोगों ने दिए ऐसे कमेंट

17 अप्रैल 2018

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

श्री रेड्डी के बाद तीसरी हीरोइन बोली, 'छोटे रोल के लिए भी डायरेक्टर इस चीज के लिए भी करते हैं मजबूर'

17 अप्रैल 2018

october
Bollywood

वीकेंड के बाद चौथे दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम से गिरी 'अक्टूबर', जानिए कितना रहा Collecton

17 अप्रैल 2018

himesh Reshamiya
Bollywood

इन रियलिटी शो के जजों के पहले का लुक देखकर चौंक जाएंगे आप, इसे तो पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

17 अप्रैल 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

ईशान ने गले लगाया तो खिलखिला उठीं जाह्नवी कपूर, मां के निधन के बाद पहली बार चेहरे पर दिखी मुस्कान

17 अप्रैल 2018

when taimur mom kareena kapoor said she want to marry miss world Manushi Chhillar give this answer
Bollywood

जब तैमूर की मां करीना कपूर बोलीं- मुझे भी करनी है शादी तो मिस वर्ल्ड ने ऐसे दिया जवाब

17 अप्रैल 2018

priya prakash
Bollywood

प्रिया प्रकाश की गोद में आते ही बच्चे ने की मासूम हरकत तो हंस पड़े आसपास के लोग, वीडियो देखें

17 अप्रैल 2018

nargis fakhri
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ने अमेरिकी डायरेक्टर को होठों पर किया KISS, पार्टी का वीडियो LEAK

17 अप्रैल 2018

prabhas
Prabhas
Saaho
प्रभास, श्रद्धा कपूर

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.