Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector में कौन है बेहतर, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

{"_id":"5ec3b86e2ea9e658fe7a3d22","slug":"who-is-better-in-nissan-kicks-hyundai-creta-kia-seltos-and-mg-hector-know-features-and-price","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos \u0914\u0930 MG Hector \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0924\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector
- फोटो : a
2020 Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
- फोटो : AmarUjala
Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Nissan Kicks और MG Hector
- फोटो : Social Media
भारत में हुई लॉन्च Nissan Kicks
- फोटो : Social Media