शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Who is better in Nissan Kicks Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos and MG Hector know features and price

Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector में कौन है बेहतर, जानिए फीचर्स और कीमत

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 04:13 PM IST
Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector
1 of 5
Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector - फोटो : a
Nissan कंपनी ने अपनी नई Kicks को सोमवार को आधिकारिक तौर पर लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह एसयूवी बीएस 6 कम्प्लायंट 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन के साथ उपलब्ध होगी। साथ ही इसमें 1.3-लीटर टर्बो इंजन का विकल्प भी दिया गया है। इस कार को सात वैरिएंट में पेश किया गया है। बता दें कि इस कार का सीधा मुकाबला तीन दिग्गज कारों से होने जा रहा है। Nissan Kicks की टक्कर बाजार में ह्यूंदै क्रेटा (Hyundai Creta), किआ सेल्टॉस (Kia Seltos) और एमजी हेक्टर (MG Hector) जैसी एसयूवी से होगी। Nissan कंपनी का दावा है कि यह गाड़ी अपने सेगमेंट में सबसे दमदार इंजन के साथ बाजार में आई है।  
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
जुड़ें अमर उजाला के टेलीग्राम चैनल से और पाएं हर खबर की लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Click here
विज्ञापन
automobile news latest automobile news latest auto news nissan kicks 2020 hyundai creta kia seltos mg hector zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

tata hexa in bangladeshi army
Automobiles

Tata की यह मेड इन इंडिया कार बनी बांग्लादेशी सेना की आधिकारिक SUV, BS6 इंजन में है उपलब्ध

19 मई 2020

Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120
Automobiles

अगले महीने लॉन्च होंगी Triumph की यह दमदार बाइक्स Bonneville T100 और T120, जानिए क्या है खास 

19 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Renault Triber
Automobiles

Renault Triber अपनी 7 सीटर वाली छोटी कार पर दे रही है तगड़ा डिस्काउंट, कई अन्य ऑफर्स भी उपलब्ध

19 मई 2020

MG Hector
Auto News

MG Motor लाई खास मोबाइल एप, स्मार्टफोन से खरीद सकेंगे MG Hector

19 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Mahindra Cars
Auto News

Mahindra की एसयूवी कारों पर मिल रही है 3 लाख से ज्यादा की बंपर छूट, ऑफर कुछ ही दिनों के लिए

19 मई 2020

Tata Harrier BS6
Auto News

Tata Nexon, Harrier पर मिल रहा 100 फीसदी फाइनेंस, Tiago पर खास 5000 रुपये का EMI ऑफर

18 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Renault Triber BS6 Automatic
Automobiles

आ गई 7-सीटर MPV Renault Triber ऑटोमैटिक, जानें कीमत, माइलेज और फीचर्स

18 मई 2020

भारत में हुई लॉन्च Nissan Kicks
Automobiles

2020 Nissan Kicks पावरफुल टर्बो इंजन के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स के बारे में

18 मई 2020

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
Safalta

IIT और IIM से पढ़े फैकल्टी के साथ करें NEET/JEE/UPSEE की तैयारी
विज्ञापन
Toyota cars discount
Auto News

Toyota की इन गाड़ियां पर मिल रहा है 60,000 तक का डिस्काउंट, ऑफर सिर्फ मई के लिए, 171 डीलर आउटलेट खुले

18 मई 2020

आनंद महिंद्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Automobiles

जानिए महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा कंपनी के बनने की कहानी, क्या है पाकिस्तान कनेक्शन

18 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Nexa Showroom
Automobiles

Maruti की इन प्रीमियम कारों पर मिल रहा तगड़ा डिस्काउंट, जानिए आपकी पसंदीदा कार पर कितनी है छूट

18 मई 2020

Hyundai Kona Electric 
Auto News

भारत में बिकने वाली टॉप 5 इलेक्ट्रिक कारें, जानें किसकी बैटरी है सबसे पावरफुल और कौन है सबसे सस्ती

17 मई 2020

2020 honda city India
Auto News

लॉकडाउन के बीच लॉन्च होगी Honda City न्यू जेनरेशन, बंद नहीं होगा मौजूदा मॉडल

17 मई 2020

निसान किक्स
Automobiles

पहले से बेहद दमदार है 2020 Nissan Kicks, पढ़ें Hyundai Creta और Kia Seltos को कैसे देगी टक्कर

17 मई 2020

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza की लोकप्रियता बरकरार, अब तक हुई 25,000 कारों की बुकिंग

17 मई 2020

Most stylish 125cc scooters in India
Auto News

ये हैं भारत में बिकने वाले टॉप 5 स्कूटर, जानें किसके इंजन में है कितना दम और कौन है सबसे सस्ती

17 मई 2020

Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Automobiles

हिट हुई Maruti Ignis facelift, ग्राहकों ने की 50 हजार से ज्यादा बुकिंग्स

17 मई 2020

Toyota Camry Hybrid
Automobiles

Toyota Camry BS6 हाइब्रिड भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और क्या है खास

17 मई 2020

Maruti Swift
Automobiles

नई Maruti Suzuki Swift बाजार में आने को तैयार, जानिए क्या होंगे बदलाव और कब होगी लॉन्च

17 मई 2020

Hindustan Ambassador
Automobiles

मात्र 14 हजार रुपये में लॉन्च हुई थी 'हिंदुस्तान' की चहेती कार, इंदिरा से लेकर अटल तक ने किया सफर

16 मई 2020

Nissan kicks
Automobiles

दमदार नई 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 की एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू, पढ़ें फीचर्स और लॉन्चिंग से जुड़ी जानकारियां

16 मई 2020

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2020
Automobiles

Royal Enfield अपनी बाइक्स पर दे रही है तगड़ा ऑफर, हर खरीद पर बचा सकते हैं 10 हजार रुपये

16 मई 2020

Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector
Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos और MG Hector - फोटो : a
2020 Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
2020 Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos - फोटो : AmarUjala
Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta
Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Nissan Kicks और MG Hector
Nissan Kicks और MG Hector - फोटो : Social Media
भारत में हुई लॉन्च Nissan Kicks
भारत में हुई लॉन्च Nissan Kicks - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited