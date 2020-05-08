शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Skoda Enyaq electric SUV ready to hit in the market with best features know features

Skoda Enyaq इलेक्ट्रिक SUV बेहतरीन फीचर्स के साथ बाजार में आने को तैयार, जानिए फीचर्स 

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 07:24 PM IST
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
1 of 5
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
Skoda कंपनी जल्द ही अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी Skoda Enyaq को बाजार में लेकर आने की तैयारी है। कंपनी अपनी इस इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी को तीन बैटरी साइज और पांच पावर वेरिएंट्स में लेकर आ रही है। स्कोडा की इस नई इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी का प्रॉडक्शन साल 2020 के आखिर में शुरू होगा। जबकि इंटरनेशनल मार्केट में इसकी लॉन्चिंग 2021 के शुरुआत में होगी। Skoda Enyaq एक बार फुल चार्ज होने पर 500 किलोमीटर तक चलेगी।  
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
5,999 रुपये में करें NEET- JEE-UPSEE प्रवेश परीक्षा की तैयारी, कोटा के अनुभवी फैकल्टी देंगे कोचिंग
Click here
विज्ञापन
latest automobile news latest auto news skoda enyaq skoda enyaq price in india skoda enyaq electric suv automobile news zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन
Automobiles

2020 में सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी ये इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां, जानें उनकी खूबियों और लॉन्चिंग डेट के बारे में

8 मई 2020

Ducati Multistrada 950
Automobiles

Ducati Multistrada 950 भारत में होने वाली है लॉन्च, इसलिए टालनी पड़ी थी लॉन्चिंग डेट

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified Tamraj
Auto News

इंटरनेट पर छा गई कस्टमाइज्ड Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, 'Tamraj' का लुक कर देगा दीवाना

8 मई 2020

Jaguar F-Type facelift
Automobiles

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Jaguar F-Type facelift, जानिए स्पोर्टी कार की कीमत और फीचर्स, सेकेंडों में पकड़ेगी 100 की स्पीड

7 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Hyundai i20 elite
Auto News

Hyundai दे रही है अपनी कारों पर 1 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट, खरीदें मनपसंद कार

7 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Royal Enfield Bikes
Automobiles

Royal Enfield की नई बाइक्स में मिल सकते हैं ब्लूटूथ और नेविगेशन जैसे फीचर्स, जानिए पूरी डिटेल्स  

7 मई 2020

nissan terrano
Automobiles

Nissan कंपनी ने बंद की Terrano एसयूवी! वेबसाइट से भी हटाया, जल्द लॉन्च होंगी ये नई कारें

7 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
Royal Enfield
Automobiles

Royal Enfield चेन्नई प्लांट में फिर से काम शुरू करने को तैयार, इन बातों का रखा जाएगा खास ध्यान  

7 मई 2020

Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Automobiles

Royal Enfield कर रही है 650 सीसी की स्क्रैम्बलर बाइक को लाने की तैयारी, जानिए इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स 

6 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
royal enfield classic 350
Automobiles

Royal Enfield: लॉन्च होने जा रही है कंपनी की दमदार नई Classic 350 बुलेट, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

6 मई 2020

Vespa 946 Emporio Armani scooter
Automobiles

Maruti Vitara Brezza से भी महंगा है Vespa का यह स्कूटर, अब 2 लाख रुपये हुआ सस्ता

6 मई 2020

Cars
Automobiles

कई एक्टर्स को सुपर स्टार बना चुकी हैं ये शानदार कारें, आज भी देखते ही लट्टू हो जाते हैं लोग

6 मई 2020

Hyundai AX Concept Car
Auto News

भारतीय बाजार में आ रही हैं ये शानदार एंट्री लेवल कारें, कीमत 5 लाख रुपसे से कम

5 मई 2020

Ferrari
Automobiles

लग्जरी स्पोर्ट्स कार Ferrari को अरबों के मुनाफे की उम्मीद, ऑटो कंपनियां हैं 'जीरो' बिक्री से परेशान

5 मई 2020

Cars online
Automobiles

नहीं जाना पड़ेगा Maruti Suzuki के शोरूम, जल्द ही वीडियो कॉलिंग से खरीद सकेंगे कारें

5 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

लॉकडाउन के दौरान लॉन्च हुईं ये शानदार BS6 कारें और SUV, 4.57 लाख रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

5 मई 2020

Kia Picanto
Automobiles

Kia Picanto फेसलिफ्ट के साथ बाजार में आने को तैयार, जानिए क्या हुए बदलाव

4 मई 2020

Honda Grom 125
Automobiles

नई Honda Grom 125 है बेहद खास, जानिए इस मिनी बाइक के फीचर्स

3 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

इन शानदार कारों के स्वागत के लिए हो जाइए तैयार, देश में जल्द दिखेंगी इन विदेशी कंपनियों की कारें

3 मई 2020

Jeep Compass
Automobiles

अब ऑनलाइन खरीद सकेंगे Jeep की गाड़ियां, Fiat ने लॉन्च किया Touch-Free प्लेटफॉर्म

3 मई 2020

Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in film Bobby
Auto News

बॉबी फिल्म में ऋषि कपूर की इस बाइक को लोगों ने किया था खूब पसंद, अब बनी इतिहास

2 मई 2020

Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV
Skoda Enyaq electric SUV - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited