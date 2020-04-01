शहर चुनें

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 Launched Know what is the price and features

पॉपुलर बाइक Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 इंजन के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानिए नई कीमतों के बारे में

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 01 Apr 2020 03:44 PM IST
File Photo
1 of 5
File Photo - फोटो : royal enfield
रॉयल एनफील्ड बुलेट 350 (Royal Enfield Bullet 350) को BS6 इंजन के साथ को लॉन्च किया गया है। यह बाइक दो मॉडल स्टैंडर्ड और ईएस में उपलब्ध है। वहीं स्टैंडर्ड बाजार में दो कलर ऑप्शंस ब्लैक और फॉरेस्ट ग्रीन में उपलब्ध हैं। इस बाइक की कीमत 1.27 लाख रुपये है। जो कि इसके पुराने मॉडल 5,910 रुपये अधिक है। 
