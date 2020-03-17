शहर चुनें

Renault Duster BS6 पेट्रोल हुई लॉन्च, डीजल मॉडल बंद, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 01:30 PM IST
Renault India (रेनो इंडिया) ने अपने लोकप्रिय SUV के नई वर्जन 2020 Renault Duster BS6 को भारत में लॉन्च किया है। कंपनी ने नई मॉडल में BS6 ईंधन उत्सर्जन मानक वाला इंजन दिया है। Duster BS6 की कीमत में पहले के मॉडल की तुलना में 50,000 रुपये की बढ़ोतरी की गई है। कंपनी ने नई एसयूवी को तीन वेरिएंट्स- RXE, RXS और RXZ में बाजार में उतारा है। अब यह एसयूवी सिर्फ पेट्रोल वेरिएंट में ही उपलब्ध है क्योंकि कंपनी ने तय किया है कि इसके डीजल वेरिएंट को बंद करेगी। 
renault duster bs6 renault duster renault india
2020 honda city India
Automobiles

अप्रैल में लॉन्च हो सकती है 2020 Honda City, पहली बार इन अनोखे फीचर्स से होगी लैस!

11 मार्च 2020

Renault Duster 2019
Renault Duster 2019
Renault Duster
Renault Duster - फोटो : Justdial
Renault Duster
Renault Duster - फोटो : Renault
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
