Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Kia Seltos number one Maruti Ertiga at number two in tops UV sales chart in February

लोगों को पसंद आ रही हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली SUV, फरवरी 2020 में बिकने वाली टॉप-5 SUV की लिस्ट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 02:04 PM IST
Feb 2020- Top-5 Best selling SUV
Feb 2020- Top-5 Best selling SUV - फोटो : Amar Ujala
फरवरी 2020 में जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक Kia Seltos बिक्री के मामले में टॉप पोजिशन भी रही है। वहीं Maruti Ertiga बिक्री के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर रही है। किआ सेल्टोस की फरवरी 2020 में 14,024 यूनिट की बिक्री हुई। इससे पहले किआ ने जनवरी में 15 हजार यूनिट्स सेल्टोस की बेची थीं। यानी जनवरी 2020 के बाद यह दूसरी सबसे अधिक बिक्री थी। Kia Setos को अगस्त 2019 में इस गाड़ी को लॉन्च किया गया था, इसके बाद से इस गाड़ी ने बाजार में लगातार बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया है। इस बात का अंदाजा इस बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि केवल एक साल के भीतर दक्षिण कोरियाई कार निर्माता कंपनी देश में तीसरे सबसे बड़े कार निर्माता के रूप में उभरी है।
Feb 2020- Top-5 Best selling SUV
Feb 2020- Top-5 Best selling SUV - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Auto Expo 2020 Kia Seltos
Auto Expo 2020 Kia Seltos - फोटो : PTI
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2019
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2019
Hyundai Venue First Drive
Hyundai Venue First Drive - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 Auto Expo
Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 Auto Expo - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Innova Crysta Launch India
Innova Crysta Launch India
