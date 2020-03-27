लोगों को पसंद आ रही हैं पेट्रोल इंजन वाली SUV, फरवरी 2020 में बिकने वाली टॉप-5 SUV की लिस्ट

{"_id":"5e7d9e648ebc3e774a6ba8fc","slug":"kia-seltos-number-one-maruti-ertiga-at-number-two-in-tops-uv-sales-chart-in-february","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 SUV, \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 2020 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0949\u092a-5 SUV \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Automobiles","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b-\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921","slug":"automobiles"}}
Feb 2020- Top-5 Best selling SUV
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Auto Expo 2020 Kia Seltos
- फोटो : PTI
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2019
Hyundai Venue First Drive
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 Auto Expo
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
Innova Crysta Launch India