10.5 करोड़ की कार से चलते हैं देश के राष्ट्रपति, जानें इस कार की खूबियां

{"_id":"5ebe59f28ebc3e908d6047d0","slug":"which-car-does-indian-president-use-indian-president-car-price-president-of-india-car-number-plate-president-of-india-car-features-mercedes-benz-cars-president-of-india-car-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
President Ramnath Kovind Car
{"_id":"5ebe59f28ebc3e908d6047d0","slug":"which-car-does-indian-president-use-indian-president-car-price-president-of-india-car-number-plate-president-of-india-car-features-mercedes-benz-cars-president-of-india-car-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Indian President Car
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5ebe59f28ebc3e908d6047d0","slug":"which-car-does-indian-president-use-indian-president-car-price-president-of-india-car-number-plate-president-of-india-car-features-mercedes-benz-cars-president-of-india-car-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10.5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
राष्ट्रपति भवन
- फोटो : social media