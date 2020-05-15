शहर चुनें

10.5 करोड़ की कार से चलते हैं देश के राष्ट्रपति, जानें इस कार की खूबियां

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 02:36 PM IST
President Ramnath Kovind Car
1 of 6
President Ramnath Kovind Car
भारत के राष्ट्रपति कौन से गाड़ी इस्तेमाल करते हैं? राष्ट्रपति की कार के बारे में कुछ फैक्ट्स हैं जिसे पहले जान लेते हैं। गृह मंत्रालय साफ तौर पर कहता है कि भारत के राष्ट्रपति द्वारा इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली कारों का मेक, मॉडल और पंजीकरण संख्या गोपनीय जानकारी है और इस तरह की जानकारी का खुलासा प्रथम नागरिक की सुरक्षा को खतरे में डाल सकता है। इसलिए राष्ट्रपति की कार के बारे में जो जानकारी है वह केवल इस आधार पर है जिसे हम तस्वीरों में देख सकते हैं। राष्ट्रपति की कार में लाइसेंस प्लेट नहीं होती है, बल्कि इसकी जगह राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक अशोक स्तंभ होता है। 
president of india car indian president car mercedes-benz mercedes benz mercedes benz cars zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
