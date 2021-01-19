शहर चुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति की कार : गोली क्या, बम भी 'द बीस्ट' का कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ पाता

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 08:07 PM IST
Cadilac The Beast
जो बाइडन 20 जनवरी को अमेरिका के 46वें राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद व्हाइट हाउस में प्रवेश करेंगे। इसके साथ ही जो बाइडन द बीस्ट की सवारी करेंगे। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के आधिकारिक और विशेष रूप से डिजाइन किए गए कार को The Beast (द बीस्ट) कहा जाता है। राष्ट्रपति की इस सरकारी कार की देखरेख अमेरिका की खुफिया विभाग, युनाइटेड स्टेट्स सीक्रेट सर्विस करती है। इस कार को एक जगह से दूसरी जगह ले जाने के लिए 'एयरफोर्स वन' का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जिस विमान में यात्रा करते हैं, उसे एयर फोर्स वन कहा जाता है। द बीस्ट को दुनियाभर में सबसे सुरक्षित कार माना जाता है। कुल मिलाकर कहें तो यह एक कार नहीं है बल्कि एक टैंक है। यहां जानिए इस कार में मिलने वाले खास फीचर्स और सारी डिटेल्स के बारे में। 
automobiles auto news national cadillac the beast us president joe biden gaadi meri saathi
Cadilac The Beast
Cadilac The Beast - फोटो : For Reference Only
