Toyota की इन गाड़ियां पर मिल रहा है 60,000 तक का डिस्काउंट, ऑफर सिर्फ मई के लिए, 171 डीलर आउटलेट खुले

{"_id":"5ec282de1165f464f37ede6f","slug":"toyota-discount-offers-toyota-discount-may-2020-discount-on-cars-may-2020-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-toyota-discounts-2020-toyota-cars-in-india-toyota-yaris-discount-offers-toyota-glanza-discount-offers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Toyota \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 60,000 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 171 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Toyota Corolla Altis मॉडल भारत में बंद
{"_id":"5ec282de1165f464f37ede6f","slug":"toyota-discount-offers-toyota-discount-may-2020-discount-on-cars-may-2020-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-toyota-discounts-2020-toyota-cars-in-india-toyota-yaris-discount-offers-toyota-glanza-discount-offers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Toyota \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 60,000 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f, \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 171 \u0921\u0940\u0932\u0930 \u0906\u0909\u091f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Toyota Glanza
- फोटो : Google