इस ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी ने 2019-20 में बेचीं सबसे ज्यादा कारें, देखें टॉप 10 बेस्ट सेलिंग कार

{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Top-10 Cars of India
- फोटो : AmarUjala
{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Venue
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Grand i10
- फोटो : Hyundai
{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
- फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
- फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
{"_id":"5e9310bc8ebc3e6fc129a1f2","slug":"top-10-cars-top-10-best-selling-cars-in-india-2019-20-hyundai-venue-grand-i10-elite-i20-maruti-suzuki-vitara-brezza-eeco-wagon-r-dzire-baleno-swift-alto","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 2019-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
2019 New Maruti suzuki Baleno Facelift