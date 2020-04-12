शहर चुनें

top 10 cars top 10 best selling cars in india 2019-20 Hyundai Venue Grand i10 Elite i20 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Eeco Wagon R Dzire Baleno Swift alto

इस ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनी ने 2019-20 में बेचीं सबसे ज्यादा कारें, देखें टॉप 10 बेस्ट सेलिंग कार

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 12 Apr 2020 06:29 PM IST
Top-10 Cars of India
1 of 11
Top-10 Cars of India - फोटो : AmarUjala
वैश्विक ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 में सुस्ती की मार झेल रहा था जिसके कारण भारतीय ऑटो उद्योग भी मंदी में फंस गया था। इसके बाद Covid 19 (कोरोना वायरस) महामारी के प्रकोप की वजह से देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन की स्थिति बन गई। इसकी वजह से भी देश की ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री खासी प्रभावित हुई है। लेकिन बावजूद इसके देश में दो कार निर्माताओं ने सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली कारों की सूची में अपनी जगह बनाई है। आइए जानते हैं 2019-20 की टॉप 10 बेस्ट सेलिंग कारों के बारे में। 
top 10 best selling cars in india top 10 cars in india top 10 cars zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
Top-10 Cars of India
Top-10 Cars of India - फोटो : AmarUjala
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10 - फोटो : Hyundai
Hyundai Elite i20 
Hyundai Elite i20 
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco - फोटो : Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2019 New Maruti suzuki Baleno Facelift
2019 New Maruti suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
