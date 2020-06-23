शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   Top 10 Best selling scooters in India Top 10 BS6 Scooters Sale on India Latest Update: top scooter brands in india Honda Activa 6G Dio Activa 125 Suzuki Access 125 Hero Pleasure Plus Destini 125 Maestro Edge 125 TVS Scooty Pep plus Jupiter NTorq

देश में बिकने वाले टॉप 10 स्कूटर, कीमत 70000 रुपये से कम, जानें कौन है आपके लिए बेस्ट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 08:24 PM IST
1 of 11
भारत में लॉकडाउन के नियमों में ढील दिए जाने के बाद शहरों में जिंदगी पटरी पर लौटने की राह में है। घर के बाहर जाना अभी भी सुरक्षित नहीं। इसलिए अगर बिलकुल भी जरूरी न हो तो घर से बाहर न जाएं। महामारी के इस दौर में लोग अपने सेहत और सुरक्षा को ज्यादा अहमियत दे रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद सड़कों पर निजी वाहनों की संख्या में इजाफा होगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के चलते लोग सार्वजनिक परिवहन का उपयोग भी कम से कम करेंगे। यातायात को लेकर हालिया हुए कई सर्वे और अध्यय में यह बात सामने आई है कि लोग नए दोपहिया वाहन और नई कार खरीदेंगे तो कुछ पुरानी कारों को प्राथमिकता देंगे। अगर आप सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को देखते हुए नया स्कूटर खरीदने की योजना बना रहे हैँ, इस समय बाजार में कई ऑप्शन मौजूद हैं। यहा हम आपको बता रहे हैं टॉप 10 स्कूटर के बारे में, जिनकी कीमत 70000 रुपये तक है। 
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G - फोटो : Social Media
Honda Dio
Honda Dio - फोटो : Social
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125 - फोटो : Amar Ujala
BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus BS6
BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus BS6 - फोटो : Hero
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6
TVS Scooty Pep Plus BS6 - फोटो : TVS
TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
