Festive Offer 2020: महिंद्रा की इन 8 धाकड़ कारों पर मिल रही है 3.05 लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 10:18 AM IST
Mahindra Discount Offers
1 of 8
Mahindra Discount Offers - फोटो : Amar Ujala
भारत में त्योहारी सीजन शुरू हो गए हैं। ऐसे में अगर आप एक नई कार खरीदने की सोच रहे हैं, तो यह मौका आपके लिए सबसे बेहतर साबित हो सकता है। इस सीजन ग्राहकों को रिझाने के लिए सभी कार कंपनियां अपनी गाड़ियों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स (Festive offers) दे रही हैं। इसी कड़ी में अब महिंद्रा भी शामिल हो गई है। महिंद्रा इस त्योहार (Mahindra Festive Offer 2020) अपनी कई गाड़ियों पर भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स दे रही है। इनमें कैश डिस्काउंट से लेकर कॉर्पोरेट डिस्काउंट और एक्सचेंज बोनस तक शामिल है। तो डालते हैं एक नजर इन ऑफर्स पर,
Mahindra Discount Offers
Mahindra Discount Offers - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6
Mahindra KUV100 NXT BS6 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra Bolero Power Plus
Mahindra Bolero Power Plus
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 - फोटो : Mahindra Website
Mahindra Marazzo DC Design
Mahindra Marazzo DC Design - फोटो : Mahindra Marazzo
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500 - फोटो : ma
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4 - फोटो : Mahindra
