इन 4 कारों पर पाएं 3.06 लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, बचत करने का आखिरी मौका, खत्म होने वाला है ऑफर

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 11:21 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Amar Ujala
साल का आखिरी महीना शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में कार कंपनियां अपनी बिक्री को बढ़ाने के लिए भारी डिस्काउंट ऑफर्स दे रही हैं। आज हम आपको उन चार कारों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन पर 3.06 लाख रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। इन कारों में Mahindra Alturas G4, Jeep Compass से लेकर Honda Civic और Hyundai Elantra तक शामिल हैं। आज हम आपको इन कारों पर दिए जा रहे सभी ऑफर्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। तो डालते हैं एक नजर,
automobiles auto news national mahindra alturas g4 jeep compass honda civic hyundai elantra
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Amar Ujala
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4 - फोटो : Mahindra
Jeep Compass Facelift 2021
Jeep Compass Facelift 2021 - फोटो : Jeep Compass
Honda Civic BS6
Honda Civic BS6 - फोटो : Honda
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra - फोटो : Hyundai India
