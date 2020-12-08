इन 4 कारों पर पाएं 3.06 लाख रुपये तक की बंपर छूट, बचत करने का आखिरी मौका, खत्म होने वाला है ऑफर

{"_id":"5fcfc42b8ebc3ecfbf515fed","slug":"this-december-buy-mahindra-alturas-g4-to-jeep-compass-to-honda-civic-to-hyundai-elantra-and-get-bumper-discount-up-to-rs-3-06-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 3.06 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5fcfc42b8ebc3ecfbf515fed","slug":"this-december-buy-mahindra-alturas-g4-to-jeep-compass-to-honda-civic-to-hyundai-elantra-and-get-bumper-discount-up-to-rs-3-06-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 3.06 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Mahindra Alturas G4
- फोटो : Mahindra
{"_id":"5fcfc42b8ebc3ecfbf515fed","slug":"this-december-buy-mahindra-alturas-g4-to-jeep-compass-to-honda-civic-to-hyundai-elantra-and-get-bumper-discount-up-to-rs-3-06-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 3.06 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Jeep Compass Facelift 2021
- फोटो : Jeep Compass
{"_id":"5fcfc42b8ebc3ecfbf515fed","slug":"this-december-buy-mahindra-alturas-g4-to-jeep-compass-to-honda-civic-to-hyundai-elantra-and-get-bumper-discount-up-to-rs-3-06-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 3.06 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Honda Civic BS6
- फोटो : Honda
{"_id":"5fcfc42b8ebc3ecfbf515fed","slug":"this-december-buy-mahindra-alturas-g4-to-jeep-compass-to-honda-civic-to-hyundai-elantra-and-get-bumper-discount-up-to-rs-3-06-lakh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 4 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902 3.06 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u091f, \u092c\u091a\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hyundai Elantra
- फोटो : Hyundai India