शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   These Made in India cars will be launched soon in India made in india cars company made in india car manufacturers tata motors tata altroz ev tata gravitas mahindra scorpio xuv300 sportz force gurkha

जल्द लॉन्च होंगी भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों की ये 'मेड इन इंडिया' कारें, एक से बढ़कर हैं इनकी खूबियां

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 02:13 PM IST
Force Gurkha
1 of 6
Force Gurkha - फोटो : For Representation Only
संक्रमण की वजह से फैली महामारी ने दुनियाभर की अर्थव्यवस्था को चोट पहुंचाई है। भारतीय ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री भी इससे अछूती नहीं है। मार्च के आखिरी हफ्ते में देशव्यापी लॉकडाउन लागू किया गया। इससे ऑटोमोबाइल इंडस्ट्री की बिक्री बहुत ज्यादा गिर गई। ऑटो कंपनियों ने गिरती बिक्री के मद्देनजर अपनी कई नई लॉन्चिंग को आगे बढ़ा दिया। अब भारत में चरणबद्ध तरीके से अनलॉक का फेज जारी है। कंपनियां मांग में तेजी लाने के लिए कई आकर्षक ऑफर्स भी ला रही हैं। इसके साथ ही कई नए मॉडल्स की लॉन्चिंग की भी तैयारी की जा रही है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कुछ दिनों पहले स्थानीय उत्पादों को बढ़ावा देने की अपील की थी। पीएम ने कहा- हमें Vocal for Local (लोकल के लिए वोकल) होना पड़ेगा। यानी हर भारतवासी को न सिर्फ लोकल प्रोडक्ट्स खरीदने हैं, बल्कि उनका गर्व से प्रचार भी करना है। पीएम की अपील के मद्देनजर कई भारतीय ऑटो निर्माता कंपनियों की नई कार भारतीय बाजार में दस्तक देने वाली हैं। घरेलू ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियों Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स), Force Motors (फोर्स मोटर्स) और Mahindra and Mahindra (महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा) अपने नए वाहनों को लॉन्च करने वाली हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
mahindra xuv300 sportz mahindra scorpio mahindra suv cars mahindra force gurkha tata gravitas tata altroz ev tata motors made in india made in india cars zindagi jaari hai
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO
Auto News

कम कीमत में तीन किफायती कारें, कीमत 3 लाख रुपये से भी कम, जानें कौन है सबसे अच्छी

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

बरसात के मौसम में होते हैं खतरनाक हादसे, ये 3 सावधानियां बचाएंगी आपकी जान

28 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
MG Hector Plus
Auto News

आ रही है MG Motor की धाकड़ और बड़ी SUV, कंपनी ने वेबसाइट पर किया लिस्ट

28 जून 2020

Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde
Auto News

महंगी सुपर बाइक के साथ सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश की फोटो हो रही वायरल, सामने आई ये सच्चाई

29 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Car Side Mirror
Auto News

कार चलाते समय 'रियर' और 'साइड' मिरर की इन '4 गलतियों' से होती हैं सबसे ज्यादा मौतें

29 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Bad Car Habits
Auto News

इन चार गलतियों से बर्बाद हो जाता है गाड़ी का क्लच

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

बारिश में इन चार जरूरी सामानों को कभी मत भूलना, वरना बाद में बस पछताना पड़ेगा

28 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review:लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक फोटो
Auto News

खरीद रहे हैं पहली कार तो इन 6 हैचबैक कारों पर कर सकते हैं भरोसा, देती हैं शानदार माइलेज

28 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

जंग में चीन और पाकिस्तान के दांत खट्टे कर देंगी ये 7 खतरनाक कारें, भारतीय सेना करती है इनपर गर्व

28 जून 2020

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Kundali

फ्री में पाएं अपनी जन्म कुण्डली और बनाएं अपने जीवन को आसान
Balvinder Singh Sahni's Rolls Royce
Auto News

दीवानगी: गाड़ी के नंबर प्लेट के लिए खर्च कर दिए 67 करोड़ रुपये

27 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

कोरोना से बचाएं अपने परिवार की जान, खरीदें ताकतवर इंजन वाली ये 4 सस्ती कारें

27 जून 2020

Useless Car features
Automobiles

कारों के इन बकवास फीचर्स पर मत हो जाना ‘लट्टू’, नहीं तो हाथ मलते रह जाओगे!

27 जून 2020

Bike Accessories
Auto News

जरूरत और स्टाइल में बेजोड़ हैं ये 4 सस्ते एक्सेसरीज, बाइक को देते हैं धांसू लुक

27 जून 2020

फाइल फोटो
Auto News

सेकेंड हैंड बाइक खरीदते समय इन 5 बातों का रखें ध्यान, सस्ते बजट में मिलेगा नई गाड़ी का मजा

27 जून 2020

Tata Altroz Vs Honda Jazz vs Hyundai i20 Vs Maruti Baleno Fuel Mileage
Automobiles

अब आपकी कार भी देगी धाकड़ माइलेज, बस ड्राइविंग के दौरान करने होंगे ये जरूरी काम

26 जून 2020

Hyundai Venue
Auto News

Hyundai Venue की एक लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट बिकी, इस SUV में मिलती है फुल कनेक्टेड टेक्नोलॉजी

26 जून 2020

Honda Activa Electric Scooter Modified
Auto News

इस शख्स ने स्कूटर को दिए इलेक्ट्रिक 'पंख', फुल चार्जिंग पर पेट्रोल से देता है ज्यादा माइलेज

25 जून 2020

Honda City 2020 5th Generation
Auto News

न्यू जेनरेशन Honda City की बुकिंग चालू, ऑनलाइन 5000 रुपये में कर सकते हैं बुक, अगले महीने होगी लॉन्च

25 जून 2020

China Bike fair
Automobiles

इन चीनी बाइक्स को देख कर आप भी खा जाएंगे धोखा, BMW-यामाहा की बना डाली नकल

25 जून 2020

Maruti Suzuki Cars
Auto News

Maruti की इन CNG कारों में मिलता है धांसू माइलेज, जानें किसकी कीमत है सबसे कम

25 जून 2020

BMW CarKey
Auto News

अब मोबाइल फोन से अनलॉक हो जाएगी BMW कार, iPhone यूजर्स को जल्द मिलेगा ये अनोखा फीचर

24 जून 2020

Force Gurkha
Force Gurkha - फोटो : For Representation Only
Force Gurkha
Force Gurkha - फोटो : For Representation Only
Tata Gravitas
Tata Gravitas - फोटो : For Representation Only
Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV - फोटो : For Representation Only
Mahindra Scorpio BS6
Mahindra Scorpio BS6 - फोटो : Mahindra
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300 - फोटो : Mahindra Website
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited