Tata Motors का प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी से करार, नई दिल्ली में उतारेगी 500 Tigor EV

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 08:42 PM IST
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स) ने एप आधारित टैक्सी सेवा देने वाली कंपनी Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited (प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी) से करार किया है। इसके तहत प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में अपनी सेवाओं के लिए Tata Tigor Electric Vehicles (टिगोर इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों)का इस्तेमाल करेगी। Tigor EV टाटा मोटर्स की इलेक्ट्रिक सेडान कार है। कंपनी ने बयान में कहा कि टिगोर ईवी की 160 वाहनों की पहली खेप जनवरी 2020 से सड़कों पर दौड़ेगी।

टाटा मोटर्स के अध्यक्ष (इलेक्ट्रिक मोबिलिटी कारोबार और कॉरपोरेट रणनीति) शैलेश चंद्र ने इस भागीदारी पर कहा, "टिगोर ईवी प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी के बेड़े में एक मूल्यवान वाहन साबित होगी। यह लंबी श्रृंखला की एप की जरूरत को पूरा करेगी और और वाणिज्यिक ग्राहकों को अधिक राजस्व की संभावना उपलब्ध कराएगी।" 

उन्होंने कहा कि टिगोर ईवी से कंपनी न केवल अपने कारोबारी लक्ष्य को हासिल कर पाएगी बल्कि इससे वह पर्यावरण के अनुकूल मोबिलिटी समाधान के उद्देश्य को भी पूरा कर पाएगी। प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी के सह संस्थापक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी निमिष त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि कंपनी शून्य उत्सर्जन में विश्वास रखती है। ईवी के परिचालन की कम लागत पासा पलटने वाली साबित होगी। 
 
Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
Tata launched New Tigor EV
Tata launched New Tigor EV - फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tigor EV Side Profile
Tata Tigor EV Side Profile - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Tata Tigor EV Battery
Tata Tigor EV Battery - फोटो : AmarUjala
Tata Tigor EV Electric
Tata Tigor EV Electric - फोटो : सांकेतिक
Tata Tigor EV Interior
Tata Tigor EV Interior - फोटो : Team-BHP
