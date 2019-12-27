Tata Motors का प्रकृति ई-मोबिलिटी से करार, नई दिल्ली में उतारेगी 500 Tigor EV

{"_id":"5e061f668ebc3e87ae37eaf9","slug":"tata-motors-to-tie-up-with-prakriti-e-mobility-private-limited-to-deploy-500-tata-tigor-ev-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Motors \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0908-\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 500 Tigor EV","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata launched New Tigor EV
- फोटो : Tata Motors
Tata Tigor EV Side Profile
- फोटो : सांकेतिक
Tata Tigor EV Battery
- फोटो : AmarUjala
Tata Tigor EV Electric
- फोटो : सांकेतिक
Tata Tigor EV Interior
- फोटो : Team-BHP