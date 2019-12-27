शहर चुनें

MPV Triber की बिक्री से उत्साहित Renault 2020 में लॉन्च करेगी इसका ऑटोमेटिक वर्जन

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 07:32 PM IST
Renault Triber Price
1 of 7
Renault Triber Price - फोटो : Social Media
फ्रेंच वाहन निर्माता कंपनी Renault India (रेनो इंडिया) की Sub-Compact MPV (सब-कॉम्पैक्ट एमपीवी) कार Triber (ट्राइबर) भारतीय बाजार में हर वर्ग की पसंद बनती जा रही है। बिक्री के मामले में ये काफी अव्वल साबित हुई है। कंपनी के अनुसार बीत दो महीने में उसने करीब 10,000 Renault Triber की डिलीवरी दी है। आंकड़ें बताते हैं कि यह 7 सीटों वाली गाड़ी लोगों को खासी पसंद आ रही है। कार की सफलता से उत्साहित कंपनी इस कार का ऑटोमैटिक वर्जन लॉन्च करने वाली है। खबरों के मुताबिक Renault Triber AMT अगले साल जनवरी में पेश करेगी। कंपनी ने रेनो ट्राइबर एमपीवी (मल्टी परपज व्हीकल) को इसी साल अगस्त में लॉन्च किया था। 
Renault Triber Price
Renault Triber Price - फोटो : Social Media
renault triber
renault triber - फोटो : Scoail Media
renault triber
renault triber - फोटो : Social Media
Renault Triber Engine
Renault Triber Engine - फोटो : carwale
renault triber
renault triber - फोटो : Social Media
Renault Triber
Renault Triber - फोटो : Renault
Renault Triber
Renault Triber - फोटो : Renault
