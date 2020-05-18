Tata Nexon, Harrier पर मिल रहा 100 फीसदी फाइनेंस, Tiago पर खास 5000 रुपये का EMI ऑफर

{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Harrier BS6
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Tiago Facelift
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Tiago Facelift
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Tiago Wizz
- फोटो : Tata Motors
{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Nexon Facelift
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ec2aa7dd64d396e562feffd","slug":"tata-motors-cars-offers-tata-motors-may-2020-offers-offers-on-cars-in-may-2020-tata-motors-finance-emi-news-tata-motors-cars-in-india-tiago-tigor-nexon-harrier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Tata Nexon, Harrier \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e 100 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938, Tiago \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0938 5000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e EMI \u0911\u092b\u0930","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Tata Harrier BS6
- फोटो : Social Media