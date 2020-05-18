शहर चुनें

Tata Nexon, Harrier पर मिल रहा 100 फीसदी फाइनेंस, Tiago पर खास 5000 रुपये का EMI ऑफर

Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 09:02 PM IST
Tata Harrier BS6
Tata Harrier BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां अपने डीलर और शोरूम फिर से खोल रही हैं। ग्राहकों को नई कार खरीदने और अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने के लिए विभिन्न ऑटोमोबाइल कंपनियां कई तरह के ऑफर दे रही हैं। Tata Motors (टाटा मोटर्स) इंस्टॉलमेंट स्कीम और ऑन-रोड फाइनैंसिंग स्कीम जैसे ऑफर्स ले कर आई है। इसके अलावा कंपनी 'कोरोना वॉरियर्स' को 45 हजार रुपये तक के स्पेशल बेनिफिट्स दे रही है। 
tata motors tata motors cars zindagi jaari hai
Tata Harrier BS6
Tata Harrier BS6 - फोटो : Social Media
