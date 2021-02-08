इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहन चलाकर आप कर सकते हैं सालाना 22000 रुपये की बचत, जानें कैसे

{"_id":"6020e434abe4d3303f099421","slug":"switching-to-electric-two-wheelers-user-can-have-annual-saving-of-rs-22000-says-kailash-gahlot-delhi-transport-minister-electric-vehicles-in-delhi-electric-bike-electric-scooter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e 22000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
Hero Flash electric scooter
- फोटो : hero electric
{"_id":"6020e434abe4d3303f099421","slug":"switching-to-electric-two-wheelers-user-can-have-annual-saving-of-rs-22000-says-kailash-gahlot-delhi-transport-minister-electric-vehicles-in-delhi-electric-bike-electric-scooter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e 22000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
kailash gahlot
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"6020e434abe4d3303f099421","slug":"switching-to-electric-two-wheelers-user-can-have-annual-saving-of-rs-22000-says-kailash-gahlot-delhi-transport-minister-electric-vehicles-in-delhi-electric-bike-electric-scooter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e 22000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
दोपहिया वाहन
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"6020e434abe4d3303f099421","slug":"switching-to-electric-two-wheelers-user-can-have-annual-saving-of-rs-22000-says-kailash-gahlot-delhi-transport-minister-electric-vehicles-in-delhi-electric-bike-electric-scooter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e 22000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
electric scooter
- फोटो : For Representation Only
{"_id":"6020e434abe4d3303f099421","slug":"switching-to-electric-two-wheelers-user-can-have-annual-saving-of-rs-22000-says-kailash-gahlot-delhi-transport-minister-electric-vehicles-in-delhi-electric-bike-electric-scooter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0926\u094b\u092a\u0939\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e 22000 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
अरविंद केजरीवाल
- फोटो : एएनआई