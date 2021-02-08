शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Automobiles News ›   Auto News ›   switching to electric two-wheelers user can have annual saving of rs 22000 says kailash gahlot delhi transport minister electric vehicles in delhi electric bike electric scooter

इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहन चलाकर आप कर सकते हैं सालाना 22000 रुपये की बचत, जानें कैसे

Amar Sharma
ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अमर शर्मा
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 12:41 PM IST
Hero Flash electric scooter
1 of 5
Hero Flash electric scooter - फोटो : hero electric
दिल्ली के परिवहन मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत ने रविवार को 'स्विच दिल्ली अभियान' के पहले सप्ताह की शुरुआत की। प्रदूषण को कम करने और इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पिछले हफ्ते ही दिल्ली सरकार ने इस महत्वाकांक्षी अभियान का एलान किया है। 

गहलोत ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर के जरिए कहा कि इलेक्ट्रिक दोपहिया वाहनों का इस्तेमाल करने पर उपभोक्ता काफी बचत कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा पेट्रोल स्कूटर की तुलना में इलेक्ट्रिक टूव्हीलर का उपयोग करने पर सालाना 22,000 रुपये की बचत की जा सकती है और पेट्रोल बाइक की तुलना में 20,000 रुपये की बचत होगी। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
automobiles auto news national switch delhi electric bike electric scooter electric vehicles kailash gahlot
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें ऑटोमोबाइल समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। ऑटोमोबाइल जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे लेटेस्ट कार न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बाइक न्यूज़, सभी कार रिव्यू और बाइक रिव्यू आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

2021 Discount on Tata Motors Cars
Automobiles

टाटा की इन कारों पर मिल रहा है फरवरी में 65 हजार रुपये तक डिस्काउंट, ऑफर खत्म होने में कुछ ही दिन हैं बाकी

8 फरवरी 2021

2020 Mahindra Thar
Auto News

Mahindra Thar की बंपर मांग, बुकिंग का आंकड़ा 39000 के पार, हर दिन दनादन मिल रहे ऑर्डर

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
PNB METlife

सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी, अमर उजाला के वेबिनार से जानें इससे जुड़ी सभी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

सस्ती हुईं Tata Nexon EV और Tigor EV, दिल्ली सरकार दे रही 3.02 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

6 फरवरी 2021

Maruti Swift
Auto News

Maruti Suzuki की इन 10 कारों पर मिल रही है बंपर छूट, जानें डिस्काउंट ऑफर

6 फरवरी 2021

रत्न बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य ! जानें कैसे ?
Astrology

रत्न बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य ! जानें कैसे ?
Toyota Fortuner and Legender
Auto News

Toyota Fortuner और Legender की नई रेंज का जलवा, एक महीने में मिली 5000 से ज्यादा बुकिंग

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hero Flash electric scooter
Hero Flash electric scooter - फोटो : hero electric
kailash gahlot
kailash gahlot - फोटो : For Representation Only
दोपहिया वाहन
दोपहिया वाहन - फोटो : For Representation Only
electric scooter
electric scooter - फोटो : For Representation Only
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X