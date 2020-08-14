शहर चुनें
अब बिना बैटरी के भी हो सकेगी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों की बिक्री और रजिस्ट्रेशन, ऐसे सस्ती हो जाएंगी EV

Updated Fri, 14 Aug 2020 03:13 PM IST
अब आप प्री-फिटेड बैटरी के बिना भी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन खरीद सकते हैं और उसका रजिस्ट्रेशन भी करा सकते हैं। सड़क परिवहन मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों को इसकी अनुमति देने के लिए एक संदेश भेजा है। सरकार के इस कदम से वाहन मालिकों द्वारा किसी इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन को खरीदने के लिए होने वाले खर्च में कमी आएगी और ऐसे वाहनों के पंजीकरण के दौरान लगभग 40 फीसदी तक रोड टैक्स (सड़क कर) में बचत की जा सकेगी। 
